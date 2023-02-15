Vanessa Guerra and Colt Johnson Might NEVER Appear on 90 Day Fiance Again After Gruesome Accident

Early this year, Vanessa Guerra revealed that husband Colt Johnson suffered a catastrophic shattered leg.

At the time, she did not delve into detail about how he sustained his gruesome, life-changing injuries.

Now, Vanessa is opening up more about Colt’s horrible accident.

It turns out that they were filming for the 90 Day Fiance franchise at the time. And she doesn’t expect that they will ever film again.

Vanessa Guerra held an Instagram Q&A early this week so that she could address a lot of fan questions.

First and foremost, she revealed that she outright refuses to film anymore for the franchise. Ever.

Vanessa added that it is “unlikely” that Colt will, either. Obviously, no one can ever be entirely certain of what Colt will do.

Vanessa has her reasons. And she shared them with fans and followers.

On December 2, 2022, Colt suffered a horrible accident. Vanessa has now divulged that the accident involved a trampoline.

She has now also revealed that Colt was filming for 90 Day Fiance (as a franchise) in some capacity when this disaster struck.

On January 7, 2023, Vanessa took to Instagram to share the grim news about Colt’s accident.

She shared a lot of details about the extent of his gruesome leg injuries. She posted photos of Colt in his hospital bed.

Vanessa also detailed the long road ahead of Colt in order to recover and regain his mobility. But she did not, initially, explain what had happened.

Vanessa shared that Colt’s trampoline disaster had dire results. The accident both dislocated and broke his leg.

Colt remained in the hospital for two weeks. And he underwent three different surgeries in an attempt to repair the damage.

And then, of course, came the complications. Pain medication, for example, caused Colt to lose control of his bladder. He had to make use of a catheter until early January — if not beyond that.

Vanessa also detailed how this accident and its dire impact upon Colt’s mobility altered the course of their lives.

For one thing, they had previously lived in a second story apartment. Not anymore.

Not only did they have to relocate to a ground floor apartment so that Colt could come and go, but Vanessa had to handle the move by herself. And it all went down over the course of a few days.

Colt can and will recover from this, based upon everything that Vanessa has shared thus far.

But it will take a long time. A recovery from this type of leg break will likely take six to eight months. That means that the injury from late fall of 2022 will not fully abate until the summer of 2023.

And there’s more — Colt will need to undergo physical therapy as part of his recovery. Specifically, he will have to learn how to walk again.

Vanessa and Colt are certainly a controversial couple. You’d think that it’s because Colt cheated on multiple exes with Vanessa (um, some of those are alleged, but not all). But it’s more than that.

Colt and Vanessa have some real issues to work out. Among other things, they spent a while living separately despite being married … and sharing the same city.

However, none of us would wish this horror on Colt. We are sure that this is a trying time for them both. That said … we wonder why it sounds like Vanessa begrudges the franchise for what happened to Colt. Perhaps, in time, she will share more.