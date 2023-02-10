James Duggar Jets Off the London, Dines at a Pub, Breaks Major Family Rules

We appear to have an answer to a question posed just a few days ago.

Earlier this week, YouTuber and blogger Katie Joy revealed that one of Jim Bob Duggar’s sons had spoken with her on condition of anonymity.

In this interview, the unnamed child told Joy that he strongly supported Jinger Duggar’s new memoir — in which she comes down hard against how she was raised — and that he, too, was leaving the family religion.

Can we say for certain that this individual is James Dugggar?

There he goes! James Duggar is off to London in this photo of the ex-reality star.

No.

But there’s some strong evidence pointing to the 21-year old having grown sick and tired of following his parents’ protocols.

Most notably of late, the reality star jumped on his Instagram Stories to snap pictures of him sitting on a plane before takeoff.

“Next stop, London,” James wrote as a caption to the photos.

James later posted a photo of himself walking down the London streets, with classic double-decker buses and black taxis in the background.

After this, meanwhile, he shared a snapshot of himself sitting down at a pub with a burger and some fries.

Both of these acts are clear violations of the rules Jim Bob and Michelle have laid down for their sons and daughters.

They aren’t permitted to travel to big cities or really go any place where alcohol is served.

This is just the latest example of a Duggar offspring sticking it to his/her mom and dad.

Jinger, of course, has penned a biography in which she trashes her parents.

And this bold move appears to have empowered other members of her family to basically do the same.

“Jim Bob’s family is officially blowing up because he picked the wrong child to protect while neglecting the care of his wife and daughters,” Joy wrote on Instagram, referring to how often Jim Bob stuck up for Josh Duggar… despite Josh being a clear and convicted sex offender.

Jim Bob Duggar is one seriously messed-up dude. (Photo via TLC)

“Let’s just say that when I suggested that a Duggar Brother help Anna get a divorce lawyer … I hit a nerve,” Joy continued in one of her posts about the Duggar insider.

“He said ‘Anna’s a grown woman and can make decisions for herself’ then promptly changed the subject. Told ya’ll, Anna’s wearing out her welcome.”

That’s a different subject entirely.

For now, all eyes are on James Duggar… and those are focused all the way across the Atlantic Ocean.

Much, we’re sure, to the chagrin of Jim Bob and Michelle.