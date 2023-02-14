Julia Trubkina: Help! My Visa Expired and I Don’t Have a New One!

Last summer, we reported on Julia Trubkina’s green card issues.

The 90 Day Fiance alum arrived on a K-1 visa, married Brandon Gibbs, and continued to submit her paperwork and documents.

Despite that, she is currently at risk of deportation.

Fans have a lot of questions. For now, Julia’s answers are only deepening the mystery.

“Questions about my status often come to me,” Julia Trubkina acknowledged in a recent Instagram caption.

“Answer,” she wrote, “my visa expired in december 2022.” That was two months ago.

“We don’t know anything,” Julia shared grimly. “We sent all the documents that we had.”

Her news itself, however, was alarming.

With Julia’s visa expired, how long can she remain in the US without breaking federal law? Is she already risking criminal charges?

Obviously, we do not know the exact date on which Julia’s visa expired.

There are many different visas. We know that Julia arrived on a K-1 visa, but even green cards have multiple versions.

It seems likely that Julia received a short-term green card (like Andrei, not like Yara) and that, also like Andrei, she has not immediately received a new one. Similarly, she does not know the reason.

There is a chance that Julia could have to return to Russia and stay there for an unknown amount of time — awaiting a new visa.

However, online resources indicate that Julia doesn’t need to book her awkward return trip immediately.

She has up to 180 days past her visa expiring before she faces a legal requirement to leave.

Even if the visa expired on December 1, that would still give her until well into this spring.

Even if the visa expired on December 1, that would still give her until well into this spring.

Of course, this is not a casual rule. Even slightly overstaying beyond the legal limit could have dire consequences.

Julia could face a re-entry ban of three years or longer. So she will not want to take any chances.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that Julia has to leave in a couple of months, though.

The immigrant spouse of a US citizen has the legal right to apply for a green card — even if their old visa has expired.

One has to imagine that Julia has already done so. But this long, painful process rarely offers updates until good or bad news arrives in the mail. So this has to be scary for both of them.

Some fans are voicing conspiracy theories about what is probably a run-of-the-mill bureaucratic delay. They wonder if Betty Gibbs is involved.

Brandon’s mom is one of the worst villains in the franchise, particularly when it comes to parents of the main cast. She did not initially seem to like Julia. And her behavior seemed like an earnest attempt to make that feeling mutual.

These days, she and her daughter-in-law appear to be getting along much better. One can imagine her playing a long con while somehow sabotaging Julia. But we don’t see it happening. Real life is seldom that interesting. Even so, we hope that Julia has an immigration attorney helping her out.