Tristan Thompson Lusts Over Khloe Kardashian on Instagram: Is He Trying to Win Her Back?

Tristan Thompson is not exactly an ideal romantic partner.

But say what you will about the man, you cannot accuse him of lacking passion!

Yes, Tristan’s irrepressible horniness may have gotten him in trouble in the past — like the dozen or so times he was caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian — but maybe it can be a good thing, too.

Like when it inspires him to praise his baby mama’s thirst trip pics!

Khloe Kardashian posted some very thirsty bikini pics this week. (Photo via Instagram)

Khloe posted the photos above earlier this week, and they quickly racked up a ton of likes for obvious reasons.

Two of those likes came from Tristan, who clicked through the pics and double-tapped each of them.

Clearly, he wanted to make absolutely certain that Khloe knows he approves.

It seems that Tristan Thompson is a big fan of Khloe’s sultry snaps. (Photo via Instagram)

In the past, Tristan has gushed about Khloe’s appearance and decorated her comments section with flame and heart-eye emojis.

He didn’t do that this time, so maybe he’s starting to get the message about backing off.

Or maybe he’s decided that his cuckolded ex would prefer that he take a more subtle approach to winning her back.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian with their daughter, True. (Photo via Instagram)

Whatever the case, Khloe’s friends picked up the slack and heaped generous portions of praise upon Khloe.

“Oh, I’m not done! On a Monday Khlo… staying in the gym longer now,” Khadijah Haqq commented on her longtime best friend’s post, according to Page Six.

“What in the ENTIRE WORLD!” she added.

Khloe Kardashian has broken her silence on the Tristan Thompson issue. (Photo via Instagram)

“Damn giiirl ,” Khadijah’s twin sister, Malika Haqq, added.

“Bodilicious,” friend Simon Huck chimed in.

“Happy Monday,” La La Anthony commented.

“Insane,” Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner remarked.

Tristan Thompson looks absolutely miserable sitting alongside Khloe Kardashian in this photo. (Photo via E!)

You get the idea.

In late 2021, Tristan was sued for paternity by a Houston-based personal trainer named Maralee Nichols.

He initially denied that the child was his, but the truth later came out in court,

“Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son,” Thompson wrote on Instagram in January 2022.

Tristan Thompson played a role on the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. (Photo via E!)

“I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both privately and publicly.”

Later in the year, Khloe and Tristan welcomed a second child via surrogate, a decision that Khloe says was made long before the Nichols situation came to light.

“I wouldn’t want anyone to think I did this after the fact,” she said in the Season 2 premiere of her family’s Hulu show.

Khloe Kardashian has far more haters than she deserves. (Photo via Hulu)

“Why would I want to have a baby with someone who is having a baby with somebody else? I’m not that much of a sociopath. I’m a lunatic, but not that f–king deranged.”

It’s a fine example of the self-deprecating humor that’s made Khloe such a fan favorite over the years.

Those her know her best say Koko is also a wonderfully dedicated mom.

So yeah, Tristan lost out on a hell of a partner — and we’re sure he misses much more than just her bikini body!