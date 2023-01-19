Kardashians React to News of Kanye’s New Wife: Who TF Is This Bish?!

Last week, the music world was stunned by the news that Kanye West had gotten married to Bianca Censori.

Censori is a 27-year-old architect who is employed by Kanye’s design firm.

But we don’t know much else about her.

And it seems that the ladies of the Kardashian clan are equally clueless.

Say hello to Bianca Censori. She got married to Kanye West in January 2023 and, yes, she looks like Kim Kardashian.

Yes, insiders are saying that Kim and company were completely blindsided by the news of Kanye’s wedding.

They found out about the nuptials the same way the rest of the world did, by reading the news on the internet.

Now, of course, Kim wants to know more, because after all, if Bianca is really Kanye’s wife then she’s now the stepmother to Kim’s children,

Kim Kardashian wipes away a tear while appearing here on a podcast in very late 2022.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that Kim 1. strongly dislikes Censori, and 2. believes that Kanye is lying about being married.

“The family isn’t taking this as a marriage yet,” a source close to the situation tells Page Six.

“They don’t know what it is.”

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 2, 2022 in Villepinte, France. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga )

Yes, Kanye loves publicity and he has a long history of lying about just about everything.

So there’s reason to believe that he and Censori are not actually married, and that they’re just wearing wedding rings to mess with everyone.

“They aren’t sure if it is a PR stunt,” says the source.

Kanye talks about his signature sneakers. (Photo via Getty Images)

“They are waiting to see if he files for papers. They are nervous because if it’s real, she would be in the children’s life.”

Apparently, the Kards are hoping the marriage is bogus, primarily because Kim has met Bianca in the past and simply does not like her.

In fact, insiders tell Page Six that Kim “has long despised” Kanye’s new “wife.”

Kim Kardashian looks freaked out on The Kardashians. (Photo via Instagram)

“Kim hates her,” a source tells the outlet.

“Kim has a bad opinion of her,” the insider adds.

The source didn’t offer many specifics with regard to the cause of Kim’s animosity — but apparently it doesn’t help that Bianca has styled herself as a Kim doppelganger.

Kim looks shook. And with the year she’s had, we don’t blame her. (Photo via Instagram)

“This woman has done stuff to make herself look like Kim,” says the insider.

It seems that for Kim, this is just the latest in a long line of setbacks that she’s encountered while attempting to form a successful co-parenting relationship with Kanye.

“It’s already a nightmare co-parenting with him, this is just another wrench,” says the source.

Kim Kardashian issues an apology for some insensitive comments in the new trailer for The Kardashians. But will fans buy it? (Photo via YouTube)

Kim opened up about her Kanye problems during a recent interview with Angie Martinez, in which she revealed that the father of her children seems to be making an effort to scare off potential suitors.

“There’s a part of me that is like, ‘Oh my God, is everyone gonna be scared because I don’t have the easiest ex?’”

Yes, Kim’s not allowed to date, but Kanye can get married without even informing his ex-wife first.

It’s the sort of insane narcissism that probably reminds Kim of why she’s grateful to be mostly free of this maniac.