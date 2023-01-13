Bianca Censori: Who the Heck is Kanye West’s Alleged New Wife?!?

Just when it seemed as if Kanye West was incapable of surprising us ever again…

Just when it seemed as if Kanye West had done every crazy and unexpected thing under the sun, and, heck even the cloud…

Just when it seemed as if the world had moved on from Kanye West and his eccentric antics…

… the rapper went ahead and got married this week.

Kanye West meets with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, October 11, 2018. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

According to TMZ, West and Bianca Censori held “some sort of wedding ceremony” at some point over the last few days.

It doesn’t appear as if they’ve filed for an actual marriage license, so nothing about this union is legal — at least not at the moment.

But both the artist and his new bride are sporting wedding rings, which typically symbolizes a pretty big commitment between parties.

Neither star has actually said anything to the public about their relationship, however.

Kanye West attends a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The news does raise an obvious question, meanwhile:

Who the heck is Bianca Censori?!?

We can confirm that she’s a native of Australia and that she studied at the University of Melbourne until she graduated with a bachelor of architecture in 2017.

She later went back to school to get her master of architecture from 2019 to 2020.

Say hello to Bianca Censori. She got married to Kanye West in January 2023 and, yes, she looks like Kim Kardashian.

Based on her LinkedIn page, Censori has worked for her husband’s Yeezy brand since 2020 as an architectural designer.

Censori is also an entrepreneur, having started Nylons, a jewelry company, after finishing high school.

“I started playing around with mesh, then putting crystals inside the meshing, just making really simple thin chokers,” she said in a 2016 i-D story.

“I started selling those, and from there it slowly kept growing.”

Censori and the controversial celebrity first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted dining together at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills on January 9, 2023.

The former was rocking blonde hair in photos that have since surfaced from this outing, but she’s a natural brunette.

As you can see above, Censori bears a resemblance to Kim Kardashian, from whom West finalized his divorce just two months ago.

We don’t know for sure whether this is true love, but Kanye may have hinted at the reason why he exchanged vows with Censori in his latest track, “Censori Overload.”

First, consider the title of that single.

Second, consider this line: And The Bible said, ‘I can’t have any more sex til marriage.’

If you recall, Kanye took a vow of celibacy several weeks ago.

Perhaps he simply felt a bit randy of late and saw this supposed wedding ceremony as a loophole that would allow him to explore other types of holes with a clear conscience.

If you know what we mean.