Kanye West MARRIES Bianca Censori, Yeezy Employee Who Resembles His Ex!

Recently, people have spotted Kanye West with a mystery woman — one who at times resembles Kim Kardashian to a startling degree.

This isn’t his first time with a Kim doppelganger. And no, her recent switch to a blonde bob doesn’t mask the similarities.

Now, it turns out that the two held a private marriage ceremony.

There is a catch. And we certainly don’t mean the now-infamous Hitler-enthusiast.

TMZ reports that Kanye West held a private ceremony to celebrate his love for Bianca Censori.

Yes, that is her name. And she may be a mystery to the rest of us, but she’s a familiar face for Ye.

Bianca has worked for several years as an architectural designer at Yeezy.

And TMZ also confirms that Bianca was a brunette for years.

The short blonde is very recent.

So is her marriage to Kanye. Although … there’s a bit of a footnote when it comes to their private ceremony.

The catch that we mentioned is that the two had, per TMZ, “some sort of wedding ceremony.”

But sources clarify that the ceremony may have only been just that.

Allegedly, there is not yet any marriage certificate or evidence of a legal filing to make the marriage official.

Does that really matter? That sort of depends upon your point of view, honestly.

An actual marriage is a personal relationship between two or more people. It requires only their consent. It could be religious, spiritual, or simply be a label that they adopt.

But legal backing has an impact upon human rights — everything from hospital visitation to health insurance. Also, there are financial implications to legal marriage.

Kanye West has mental health problems. This is undeniable at this point.

Plenty of plural marriages lack legal recognition. For that matter, plenty of same-sex spouses celebrate two anniversaries — their real ones, and the one that came after US law recognized their human right to marry.

So, lacking a marriage certificate doesn’t invalidate what Kanye and Bianca have going on.

And, by all accounts, he seems to be treating her as his wife.

Just recently, he and Bianca spent time at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills.

Ye wore a wedding ring at the time.

TMZ reports that the ring symbolizes their commitment.

Also, last month, Kanye released “Censori Overload.” The new track is a tribute to Bianca. Obviously. It’s her last name.

Interestingly, the song includes a line: “And the Bible said, ‘I can’t have any more sex ’til marriage.'”

Does this mean that Ye, like a hormone-fueled teen raised in a fundamentalist cult, rushed to marry Bianca just so that he could take it to pound town? With him, who knows?

We can scarcely guess what is going through Ye’s mind during all of this. Honestly, we don’t really want to know.

And it is difficult to resist side-eyeing anyone who would willingly associate with the outspoken fan of Hitler.

We’re trying to avoid judging Bianca. We don’t know how this got started. And isn’t he her boss?