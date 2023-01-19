Meri Brown Slammed for Selling $6,000 Retreat in Wake of Kody Brown Divorce

Meri Brown is single and ready to mingle…

… with other people’s hard-earned money.

The veteran Sister Wives star officially split from Kody Brown just a few days ago, and it’s likely not a coincidence that she’s now making a play to pad her bank account a bit.

She’s on her own, you know?

Meri Brown smiles here for the camera while celebrating her 52nd birthday with a close friend.

In an Instagram video she shared on Tuesday, the 52-year old enthusiastically broke some news about an offer on the table at her bed and breakfast in Utah.

“I am so excited about this one. We have so many good things planned,” she announced as a reference to Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, adding at the time that a retreat is scheduled to take place from February 16 to February 19, 2023.

The theme?

“It’s gonna be about love, of course, because it’s February,” she explained.

Meri Brown doesn’t need Kody in her life to be happy! Just look at this gorgeous photo.

The TLC personality then promised that the retreat will offer opportunities for “rest, rejuvenation, pampering yourself” and “connection with new friends and old friends.”

According to the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn website, meanwhile, patrons can choose between three packages – which cost $4,000, $5,000 and $6,000 – for the retreat.

Join us the weekend after Valentine’s Day to let yourself be cared for, nourished, pampered, and reminded of how worthy you are, reads the website promotion.

At our second Real Life Retreat, the theme is all about SELF LOVE, and YOU deserve to be there. You are worthy of the love and care you so often give away. Let us give it back to you.

Meri Brown included this photo as a way to say goodbye to the year 2022 on Instagram.

We live in a capitalistic society, of course, and Meri can charge whatever she wants to if she thinks even just a few customers might pay it.

And yet: The price tag on this retreat has generated a great deal of backlash over social media.

“Six. THOUSAND?!!! DOLLARS??!! What on earth could that include?!” one person remarked.

Another skeptic wrote, “Not gonna spend $6k to spend extra time with someone I wouldn’t walk out to my mailbox to meet.”

Meri Brown flashes a smirk in this Instagram photo, which she shared in November 2022.

In October 2022, many users also trashed Meri for offering a four-day retreat that cost between $4,500 to $6,400 depending on “if you want the VIP treatment or not.”

A number of critics argued that the pricing was “absolutely insane.”

We’re not sure why they cared so much, though.

Meri Brown snapped this selfie in the fall of 2022, as she flew high above the sky.

Back on January 10, Meri and Kody confirmed a split most of us saw coming for an awfully long time.

After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship, they wrote in a joint Instagram statement.

During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family,” concluded the exes today.

We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love.