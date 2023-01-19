Josh Duggar: Under Constant Threat of Gang Violence Behind Bars?

It’s been seven months since Josh Duggar was transferred to federal prison.

And apparently, his time at Seagoville FCI outside of Dallas has been rather eventful.

The facility is at the center of two separate lawsuits filed by inmates who have accused the staff of gross negligence.

In addition to that scandal, a scathing new report from UK tabloid The Sun alleges that prisoners have been subjected to unsafe living conditions due to neglected infrastructure and a policy of serving expired food.

Now, a family member of an inmate at Seagoville is speaking out and alleging that life in the prison

“There’s not really much security around because they’re dramatically understaffed,” says the anonymous relative.

“The prison has pretty heavy politics, which means there are gangs in it. Fortunately, it is nowhere near as violent as a medium-security facility. It’s not actually a very violent facility,” the source tells The Sun.

“But it is just a dangerous situation, given the level of neglect and so I know that my family member has felt concerned for his, I guess I would say he’s always concerned for his well-being, even if he feels physically safe.”

The relative adds that the inmate in question is usually “in fear of his life” at Seagoville.

In addition to the gang activity, it seems that medical care at the facility is substandard.

“My family member hasn’t received any medical treatment in two and a half years for his disability. He’s asked and they keep telling him that he’s on the list,” says the accuser.

“He needs glasses, and he’s been on the list to get an optometry appointment for over a year and still hasn’t gotten any,” the concerned loved one continues.

“My family member has had situations where he’s had a cold or COVID. And sometimes it’s a couple of days before he’s able to get any kind of attention at all.”

The source went on to allege that prisoners are often forced to go without heat and electricity for days at a time.

“They go without electricity or heating for days, even when a big cold front came through Texas. They didn’t have any hot water for days at a time,” the relative said.

“They’ve been through six generators in the past six weeks because they keep burning them out instead of just fixing the electricity.”

“Someone I know said her husband is always sick because he’s just constantly always cold and undernourished.”

In addition to the claims made in The Sun, Seagoville administrators might soon be forced to respond to a pair of lawsuits, including one from an inmate who claims that other prisoners paid a guard to assault him.

“I was assaulted with a lock by an inmate who was paid by other inmates to do the assaulting,” the inmate alleges.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.