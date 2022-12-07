Joy-Anna Duggar: Here’s Why Fans Think She’s Secretly Pregnant With Twins!

Back in October, Joy-Anna Duggar announced that she’s pregnant with her third child.

Fans were thrilled by the news, and much to their delight, Joy has been providing frequent updates on her pregnancy ever since.

There have been some scary moments, such as when Joy revealed that her pregnancy has been labeled high-risk, and she’s at an increased risk for blood clots.

But those have been vastly outnumbered by the joyous moments (no pun intended), such as when Joy shared that she’s expecting a boy.

Joy-Anna Duggar is pregnant with her third child. And fans think she’s secretly expecting twins! (Photo via Instagram)

Earlier this week, Joy posted the bump selfie above, with a caption reading, “15 weeks & bumpin’ along.”

Most of the comments had to do with how rapidly Joy’s pregnancy seems to be progressing, with one person writing “Wow! That happened fast.”

“Oh, your baby bump has really popped. You look fantastic and obviously baby is growing and doing well. Praying for a continued wonderful pregnancy!” another added.

Joy-Anna Duggar posted this selfie on Instagram. (Photo via Instagram)



But some folks engaged in some surprising speculation, with comments like:

“Are you sure there’s only 1 in there ???” one person asked.

“Pretty big for 15 weeks! Maybe there are 2 in there,” another chimed in.

So is Joy really pregnant with twins? Almost certainly not!

Here’s the proof, folks! Joy-Anna Duggar is expecting her third child!

Why would she share all these updates just to lie about such an important aspect of her pregnancy?

Elsewhere in the comments, fans pointed out that Joy’s bathroom mirror appears to be a little dirty.

“(Yes, we are normal humans and my mirror is dirty),” Joy commented in response.

Joy-Anna Duggar is front and center for this selfie, which she posted to Instagram. (Photo via Instagram)

“I’m sorry if my comment hurt your feelings Joy it wasn’t meant to but some on here just like to put their two bobs worth in. Once again I’m sorry. You look amazing,” one penitent follower replied.

“Congratulations! And didn’t even notice the mirror until you pointed it out. Don’t feel like you have to,” another wrote.

“That’s what I love about you guys! Showing all sides of life. I mean how often does a mirror even get cleaned?” yet another asked.

Joy-Anna Duggar is doing whatever she wants on Instagram these days. (Photo via Instagram)

“I can clean my mirrors and windows and 5 seconds later it doesn’t even look like I did anything. So no judgment here,” a fourth observed.

Mirror-gate was obviously a pretty minor scandal, but elsewhere on Instagram, Joy was harshly criticized for riding an all-terrain vehicle while pregnant.

“Pregnant Joy Forsyth makes more unsafe choices. This time she’s 4-wheeling with Evelyn… no helmets on either of them,” one commenter wrote.

Joy-Anna Duggar and husband Austin look rather content with each other in this sweet photo, don’t they?

“And her phone in her hand to boot! Even if you do this kind of shady s–t, don’t post it on your public Instagram,” another observed.

“Yeah I’m always shocked to see how open they are about endangering themselves/their kids. You’d think they’d know better than to post it everywhere especially after receiving backlash every time,” a third contributed.

Needless to say, life in the public eye has its ups and downs, but we’re sure Joy is used to it all by now.

After all, she’s been living this way her whole life!