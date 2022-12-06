Jackie Goldschneider Blasts Bethenny Frankel for "Skinnygirl" Brand: Stop Promoting Disordered Eating!

Following years of hard work, Jackie Goldschneider has been making strides battling her disordered eating.

The The Real Housewives of New Jersey star knows that this is not a “quick fix.” She increased her efforts when her kids began to notice her habits.

Now, she is taking aim at a RHONY alum — one who, she believes, has made unhealthy body image central to her brand.

Jackie is going after Bethenny Frankel. She is, after all, the “Skinnygirl mogul” as everyone calls her. And Jackie may have a point.

Jackie Goldschneider spoke to Evan Real and Danny Murphy of Page Six during the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast this week.

She has taken time exploring her own health journey and all of the factors that led her to where she is today.

All of that has made her much more aware of the pernicious parts of society that actively encourage or even reward disordered eating.

“Bethenny has Skinnygirl,” Jackie pointed out, referring to the RHONY alum’s brand.

“And I’ve got a very strong opinion on this one,” she emphasized.

Jackie feels so strongly about this “because I say, ‘F–k marketing skinny.’”

Photo via Bravo

“I’m sick of f–king marketing skinny,” Jackie then reiterated.

“I don’t want to drink something because it’s going to keep me skinny,” she emphasized. That shows a lot of growth.

“So f–k you, Bethenny!” Jackie then declared. “F–k your skinny brand. That’s how I really feel.”

Jackie Goldschneider smiles here and poses for the camera. She shared this photo on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Bethenny’s representative came out with a response.

Of course, the response plugged Bethenny’s book.

“Bethenny has personal experience with this topic,” her rep noted, “and speaks about it in detail in her book ‘Naturally Thin’ and ‘Business Is Personal.’”

Bethenny Frankel sits here and talks to the camera on an episode of The Real Housewives of New York City.

If you’re plugging your client’s product in a rebuttal … well, it’s relevant, but it feels a little awkward, you know?

“Jackie has reached out to Bethenny and corresponded several times,” the rep went on.

“So,” the rep then shaded, “it’s interesting that she didn’t reach out there.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider displayed visible, palpable regret after she touched on a sore subject.

The representative then praised Bethenny, though that is arguably all part of the job.

“She is very engaged and connected to her audience,” the statement proclaimed.

The representative then concluded: “Bethenny wishes Jackie well on her personal and business journey!”

Bethenny Frankel is talking to Ellen DeGeneres from the comfort of her home in this photograph.

We might humbly suggest that Jackie did not bring this up with Bethenny in the past because she was at a different place in life.

First, so many of us seldom notice the malice that seems baked into the world around us. Racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, ableism. And yes, the promotion of disordered eating.

It all seems so casual that it’s easy to not notice it until it impacts you, personally. That’s why we all need to learn about what others experience. Systemic change begins with awareness.

Secondly, when you’re in the throes of disordered eating, messages promoting unhealthy habits can seem like “common sense.”

Jackie likely ignored, agreed with, or even echoed these toxic sentiments about extreme weight loss.

Unlearning that is part of the process. Then, you start to notice it all around you. And, in Jackie’s case, that means using her platform to call it out.