Joy-Anna Duggar Shares Diagnosis of Blood Clots, High-Risk Pregnancy; Fans Express Concern

Last month, Joy-Anna Duggar delighted fans by announcing that she’s pregnant with her third child.

Joy promised to update fans as her exciting journey continues, and earlier this week, she made good on that promise.

The 25-year-old revealed that she underwent an ultra-sound and got to see an image of her baby for the first time.

Unfortunately, that exciting announcement was overshadowed by some potentially worrisome news.

“I got to see the baby. That’s encouraging. Everything looks great. Baby was kicking and arms were waving and all the things,” Joy-Anna informed fans in a video that appeared on YouTube channel over the weekend.

“[I’m] a little bit emotional, because I knew that I tested positive for GHFR but they looked back at the records and they were looking closer and I don’t know all the medical terms but instead of having one strand, I have two,” she continued.

Joy explained that she’ll have to take certain precautions going forward, but it seems that there’s no cause for immediate concern.

“It puts me more at high risk for blood clots and so I am now going to have to start doing shots daily which is kind of crazy because my best friend has to do that in pregnancy as well,” she explained, adding that she’ll have to have “take blood thinners, a lot more vitamins,”

“I’m gonna meet with the high-risk doctor … next appointment, but this is all a huge surprise,” Joy continued.

“Thankfully baby is still healthy.”

Joy also informed fans that she underwent bloodwork to determine the baby’s gender, but she won’t receive the results for “a few weeks.”

On Instagram, Joy posted the first “bump selfie” of her new pregnancy and explained that she can’t believe how quickly time is moving.

“My mama always told me time goes go by faster the older you get… so, I shouldn’t be shocked, but every time I look back one month, one week, or even one day I cannot believe how fast the time slips by,” she captioned the photo.

“Cannot believe that it’s been 4 weeks since we found out about this baby!”

In general, it’s a very exciting time for Joy and her growing family.

Prior to her latest pregnancy post, Joy shared a video in which her two children could be seen dancing around the spacious home that Joy and her husband Austin Forsyth purchased last year.

In her most recent update, Joy revealed that she’ll soon be on her own for a week, as Austin is headed to Colorado for his annual elk hunting excursion.

Taking care of two young children by yourself when you just found out about complications in your current pregnancy?

Yeah, that’s a lot — but fortunately, Duggar women are used to doing all the work!