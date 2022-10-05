Joy-Anna Duggar: Pregnant with Baby #3!!!!!!!!!!

Congratulations are in order for Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth.

You can probably guess why, right? And not simply because you read the headline above?

Yup: “Baby #3 is on the way!,” Joy-Anna and Austin captioned the following Instagram photo on Wednesday afternoon.

The couple — already parents to Evelyn, 2, and Gideon, 4 — included a link to a lengthy YouTube video in their Instagram bio.

This footage featured about 13 minutes of Duggar and Forsyth going on a journey to discover they were, indeed, expecting once again.

“We have been trying, and we’re both ready to have number three,” Joy-Anna explains in the video.

“Or baby number three and four,” Austin adds as Joy-Anna wipes away a tear. “Wouldn’t that be cool?”

Here’s the proof, folks! Joy-Anna Duggar is expecting her third child!

“We’re at a really good spot now,” Joy-Anna continued. “We love our family, and we’re ready to expand, so, we’re really, really hoping that we get pregnant. It’d be crazy if it was twins. It would be fun.”

From there, Austin and Joy-Anna took a look at the pregnancy test result together — and it was positive, as you can see directly above.

The couple announced its first pregnancy in August 2017.

“We’re so happy and thankful to announce that we’re expecting a baby!” Joy-Anna told People Magazine back then.

“Every child is such a precious gift from God. I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him.”

Joy-Anna Duggar poses here with her husband and two kids. She shared this photo on social media in August of 2022. (Photo via Instagram)

Then, in 2019, prior to their second child arriving, the former Counting On stars suffered a miscarriage more than halfway through the pregnancy.

“Today marks one week since we heard these words,” they shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of Joy in a hospital bed and Austin pressing his forehead against hers.

“‘So this is your baby’s heart (pointing to the ultrasound screen).

“I don’t hear a heartbeat or see any movement.’”

Photo via Instagram

Duggar revealed she was pregnant with another little girl eight months later.

“Yes … it’s true! @austin4site and I are PREGNANT again!” the ex-TLC personality wrote on Instagram in March 2020.

“Ahhh!!! It’s been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!”

As usual, meanwhile, Joy-Anna is in good company with recent Duggar pregnancies and births.

In July, Jill welcomed her third son, Frederick Michael, with her husband, Derick Dillard.

Jedidiah “Jed” Duggar’s wife, Katey (Nakatsu) Duggar, also gave birth to the pair’s first child — a son named Truett Oliver Duggar — in May.

Moreover, Jeremiah Duggar and wife Hannah (Wissmann) Duggar are currently expecting their first child.

Finally, John David and Abbie Duggar just welcomed their second kid a few days ago.

Congrats all around!

