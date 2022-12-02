Elon Musk Suspends Kanye West From Twitter: He’s Too Crazy Even For Me!

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Kanye West exposed himself as a full-blown Nazi this week.

And it turns out that publicly praising Hitler isn’t the smartest career move.

In fact, Kanye’s latest act of insanity has forced even longtime supporter Elon Musk to distance himself from the rapper.

Yes, Musk confirmed on Thursday that West has been suspended from Twitter after posting a bizarre graphic that combined a swastika with a Star of David.

Ye first tested the waters by posting a photo of Musk getting hosed down by famed talent agent Ari Emanuel.

Musk commented, “That is fine” on the photo, but replied, “This is not” to the swastika image.

When a user asked Musk to “FIX KANYE PLEASE,” the Twitter owner replied, “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

Elon Musk can now add “owner of Twitter” to his long list of titles. (Photo by Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images)

“Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari,” he wrote to a different user.

“Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight!”

But if you’ve been enjoying watching Kanye’s career go down in flames, fear not:

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 2, 2022 in Villepinte, France. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga )

West migrated over to the Donald Trump-owned Truth Social platform, where he shared a screenshot indicating that his Twitter suspension would only be in place for 12 hours.

Musk is a self-avowed champion of “free speech,” but to his credit, it seems he draws the line at hateful rhetoric that has the potential to get someone killed.

“Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” West said during his appearance on Alex Jones’ InfoWars yesterday.

Kanye West both looked and sounded completely insane during his recent Alex Jones interview. The rapper has now been suspended from Twitter. (Photo via InfoWars)

The baffling comment shocked even the notoriously incendiary Jones — but Kanye was just getting warmed up.

“Listen, I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis,” the rapper continued.

When Jones pointed out that the Nazis were, in fact, quite bad, West interjected:

Just weeks ago, Kanye West was a billionaire. Now, the rapper is allegedly on the brink of bankruptcy. (Photo via Getty Images)

“They did good things too; we are gonna stop dissing the Nazis.”

Before Jones could intercede and go to to commercial, West blurted, “I like Hitler,”

West had previously been in talks to buy the social media site Parler, but following the Jones interview, the company took to Twitter to announce that they had “mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler.”

Kanye West gave another bizarre interview this week. (Photo via Instagram)

Parler, of course, is just one of several companies who have cut ties with Kanye in recent weeks.

Thanks to the termination of his lucrative Adidas deal, West is no longer a billionaire, and insiders say that the rapper’s wildly expensive lifestyle could bring him on the verge of bankruptcy in a matter of months.

We wonder who West will blame when his money dries up?