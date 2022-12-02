Todd Chrisley Breaks Silence on Impending Imprisonment, Talks a Lot About God

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley have issued their first statements since being sentenced to federal prison last month.

“Age is just a number, and since we don’t know our death date, we have to live every day as if it’s our last,” Julie said during the November 30 episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast, citing a quote by author Priscilla Shirer.

She uttered these profound words just about two weeks after she and her husband learned they would be going to jail for 7 years and 12 years, respectively.

The couple, who have been married since 1996, were engulfed in a weeks-long trial that ended in June when they were convicted on tax evasion, bank fraud and conspiring to defraud the IRS.

They continue to proclaim their innocence, however.

The Chrisley Knows Best patriarch echoed his spouse’s sentiments on this same podcast episode.

“Yesterday doesn’t matter. Today is what we have. Tomorrow belongs to God, because we’re not promised tomorrow,” Todd said on Wednesday.

“What God calls us through, he will walk us through.”

Todd and Julie have seemingly been relying on their faith since their summer conviction.

“God will call you to do something, and he’ll equip you to do it. He’ll give you what you need to do it,” Julie said this week.

“The difficulties I’m going through, how I handle it — [my kids are] watching that as well.

“If I handle it right, they’re watching, if I screw it up, they’re watching, and so, for me as a parent, I want to try to make sure that I do it right more than I do it wrong, because I know they’re watching.

“I know it will prepare them for difficulties, unfortunately, that they will have later in life.”

Prosecutors alleged during the aforementioned trial that the ultra wealthy reality stars used falsified documents to obtain $30 million in bank loans… and then defaulted on more than $20 million in debt when Todd Chrisley declared bankruptcy in 2012.

They also concealed millions of dollars from the IRS that they had earned from their USA Network program.

“There was so much evidence in those financial records,” former federal prosecutor and president of West Coast Trial Lawyers Neama Rahmani told People Magazine last week, labeling the couple as narcissists for not agreeing to a plea deal.

Assuming the Chrisleys lose their inevitable appeal, they will enter a low-level security prison some time in 2023; it’s unclear at the moment whether or not the stars will serve their sentences simultaneously.

“At the end of the day we’re a family and we’re going to remain a family … even if it looks different, we’ll still be a family,” Julie Chrisley added Tuesday on her daughter’s Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast.

“It’s not going to look different for long because I will fight,” Savannah Chrisley said in response to her mom. “We all know that.”

For the record:

Todd Chrisley was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Julie Chrisley was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. She was also hit with wire fraud and obstruction of justice charges.