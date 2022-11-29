Kanye West: I Owe $50 Million In Taxes! The IRS Is Gonna Throw Me In Jail!

As you’re no doubt aware by now, Kanye West is in the midst of one of the most grisly career suicides in Hollywood history at the moment.

The whole thing might be amusing to watch if it weren’t so weird and sad, and if it weren’t for the fact that Kanye is putting people in real danger with his hateful rhetoric.

Even his fellow alt-right losers are getting fed up with Kanye’s schtick, as evidenced by a scene that unfolded last night.

Kanye appeared on a podcast hosted by year-round wool beanie-wearer Tim Pool, and he stormed off the set when Pool — himself a noted bigot — pushed back against Ye’s absurd anti-semitism.

Yes, the most bizarre part of this very brief interview was the fact that Kanye literally walked out after receiving the slightest resistance to his insane conspiracy theories.

But before he threw his latest tantrum, West offered some interesting insights into his own finances.

We already knew that Kanye is no longer a billionaire, but it turns out that the situation is far more dire than we thought.

As we previously reported West is planning to run for president again in 2024 (despite the fact that he only received about 60,000 votes in 2020), and it seems he’s doing so against the advice of his “finance people.”

West says his team told him he will “have to pay a lot of taxes” if he wants to make a run for the White House.

It’s unclear why the rapper is under the impression that he won’t have to pay his back taxes if he doesn’t run for office, but let’s focus on the truly bonkers part of this story:

Kanye says he was almost thrown in jail for owing $50 million to the IRS!

“I’m talking about literally finding out that they were trying to put me in prison this morning,” West said.

“But I found out — okay, so they froze, they put a $75 million hold on four of my accounts.”

A $75 million hold would be enough to mess up anyone’s weekend plans.

And it seems that Kanye’s problems were just beginning, as his team initially refused to specify just how much trouble he was in.

“And then they said, ‘You owe a lot of taxes.’ Took me like six hours to find out how much ‘a lot’ was,” West explained.

Naturally, this led to follow-up questions about just how much Kanye owes, and amazingly, he was willing to answer.

“Well, it was around $50 million,” West said.

“So now I’m having — I get to actually learn how to run a company. I get to learn how to, you know, to count, really,” he added.

“It’s like I didn’t even know where to put the money.”

It’s a little weird for someone who’s always bragging about what a business genius he is to admit that he doesn’t know how to run a company.

But hey, at least Kanye is looking at this potentially life-ruining tax debt as a learning opportunity!