Kim Kardashian is Sounding Totally Jealous that Pete Davidson's Boning Emily Ratajkowski

A few days ago, we learned that Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson are dating. That’s no surprise.

Status symbol jokes aside, the guy’s handsome, funny, and by all accounts a decent and courteous dude.

While Emily is casting a wide net, Pete’s recent ex Kim Kardashian has been posting thirst traps.

And now it sounds like she’s reminding fans — and perhaps herself — that things will work out. Kim, are you okay?

On Friday, November 18, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to share a message with her followers.

“One thing I realized,” she began.

What Kim has realized “is that everything always ends up working out.”

Kim looks shook. And with the year she’s had, we don’t blame her. (Photo via Instagram)

“Sometimes,” Kim’s message suggested, things work out “even better than you can imagine.”

“Remember this,” she counseled, “when you feel like you’re in a hard place.”

“Or,” Kim continued, when “you feel like you’re being challenged the most.”

“Believe in where you’re headed,” Kim advised her fans and followers.

Her message then concluded: “See the bigger picture.”

The quote itself, she attributed, comes from the words of Idil Ahmed, who is an author and an influencer.

Now, Kim — like her sisters, and thousands of other influencers — tends to share these quotes.

Certain types of people find self-help quotes to be meaningful or impactful in ways that sometimes surprise the rest of us.

Among rich people, among influencers, and among mothers of a certain age, well … they’re the target audience of this kind of product.

But in the case of the Kardashian sisters, sometimes these “inspirational” quotes have another use.

Khloe, in particular, enjoys a reputation for using these kinds of quotes to comment on current events while maintaining deniability.

(This famous family does not hold a monopoly on the practice, but we all know that they do it)

Is it possible that Kim was offering some of this commentary on her Instagram Story about current events?

This week’s episode of The Kardashians showed Pete Davidson for the first time.

And, possibly, for the last. It depends upon editing choices, one imagines.

This week also shared news about Pete.

He and Kim split up on good terms not all that long ago. They were both simply too busy, so the story goes.

Now, he’s locking lips with yet another world-class hottie.

Despite some major resistance from Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West, she and Pete enjoyed a blissful nine months together before parting ways in August of 2022. (Photo via Instagram)

Pete is dating Emily Ratajkowski, multiple outlets have reported.

While Emily is reportedly looking to date various others (good for her!), of course Pete is making headlines.

Some view him as a status symbol, or even objectify him as an accessory for famous women. Others just note that he’s a fun guy, and a lot of desirable women want to take him for a spin.

Emily Ratajkowski looks stunning as usual in this relatively simple white bikini that contrasts beautifully with her copper skin. Good for her.

Anyway, we don’t know if Kim is feeling some kind of way about Pete dating EmRata.

We certainly wouldn’t blame her if she is.

Meanwhile, many of us are curious about what this Emily-Pete open relationship (or potential polycule) will look like.