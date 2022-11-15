Pete Davidson Is Dating Emily Ratajkowski, Because of Course He Is

Over the summer, fans were shocked by news that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian had gone their separate ways.

In news that should come as a surprise to absolutely no one, it seems that Pete has wasted no time in moving on with another A-list smokeshow.

According to multiple sources, Pete has been hooking up with Emily Ratajkowski, who is newly single herself.

Ratajkowski split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard earlier this year amid allegations that he had repeatedly cheated on her.

“Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” a source close to the situation told Us Weekly on Monday (via Page Six)

The insider added that the alleged couple is “in the very early stages, but both really like each other.”

“Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is,” says the source.

Emily Ratajkowski is rumored to be romantically involved with Pete Davidson. (Photo via Instagram)

There are those who will claim to be caught off guard by this news, but we all know it makes perfect sense.

As one of the most attractive human beings on the planet, Emily is pretty much everyone’s type.

And Pete has proven that he’s irresistible to the world’s hottest and most famous women, possibly indicating that he’s some sort of supernatural being.

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are rumored to be dating! (Photo via Getty)

Davidson doesn’t owe anyone any explanations, but if he cares about the future of humanity, he should probably donate his body to science after he dies, so that we can determine how his BDE might be harnessed for the benefit of all mankind.

Speaking of d-cks, Pete and Emily have both dealt with a lot of them in the past year, so it’s nice to see them find happiness with one another.

Emily, of course, got cheated on by a dude named Sebastian, which sounds like the origin story of an evil stepmother in a Disney movie.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard attend the “Uncut Gems”premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 09, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

And indeed, there was a time when it looked as though Ratajkowski was on the verge of turning to the dark side.

She briefly dated Brad Pitt after her split from McClard, and while Brad’s name is just as synonymous with hotness as Emily’s, the more we find out about dude’s personal life, the worse it sounds.

In fact, it’s a testament to Pitt’s power and popularity that he hasn’t been canceled amid shocking abuse allegations from Angelina Jolie.

Kim and Pete enjoying one another’s company on Instagram. (Photo via Instagram)

As for Pete, he spent much of 2022 getting threatened and harassed by Kanye West, who seethed with jealousy over Davidson’s relationship with Kim.

Of course, Kanye later went fully insane and set fire to his own career, so we guess Pete had the last laugh there.

Oh, plus he’s banging Emily Ratajkowski, which is pretty much the definition of living well.

Folks, there’s not much you can bet on in this topsy-turvy world, but no matter what happens, Pete Davidson stays winning.