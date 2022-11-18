Aaron Carter Looked “Thin, Tired” in Days Before Death, Manager Says

Someone very close to Aaron Carter has provided an update on the state of the artist before he passed away this month.

In an interview with Page Six, Taylor Helgeson., who served as a manager for the troubled artist, said he saw Carter just two days before his body was found inside his California home.

“He looked thin. He was extremely tired,” Helgeson told this outlet.

“He just looked like he needed to be doing anything but working. He looked like he needed to be taking care of him.”

Carter was discovered by a housekeeper back on November 4 and pronounced dead at the scene after paramedics arrived.

No cause of death has been announced.

However, Carter had an extensive history of substance abuse, having been in and out of rehab on several occasions over the years.

Prior to his passing, though, Carter had recently said he was clean and sober.

Helgeson had been managing Carter for eight months at the time of this tragedy.

He explained to Page Six that he met the artist at a music studio the week he passed because they had plans to work on a new album together

“He didn’t seem okay,” Helgeson says now, elaborating as follows:

“He didn’t seem okay physically … [but] mentally, he was the most excited I’ve seen him in months.

“He was very intelligent and he was very conscious of what people wanted to see from him.”

There are no plans at the moment to release any new music from Carter.

In September, Carter shared with the public that he had checked himself into an outpatient program in order to try and regain custody of his son Prince, whom he shared with on-again, off-again fiancé, Melanie Martin.

Said Martin in the wake of losing Carter:

“I love Aaron with all my heart and it’s going to be a journey to raise a son without a father. Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly.

“We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

