Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen: Did They Split Up Because of a Crypto Scam Gone Wrong?

When the world learned that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen had divorced, the news didn’t exactly come as a shock.

By that time, rumors of trouble within the A-listers’ marriage had been circulating for weeks, and it was widely known that they’d been living in separate homes.

But we still don’t have a satisfactory explanation as to exactly why these two went their separate ways.

The most common theory is that Gisele was upset about Tom’s decision to return to the NFL after announcing his retirement in February.

Gisele Bundchen was reportedly upset with Tom Brady’s decision to return to the NFL. (Photo via Getty)

But insiders close to Bundchen have repeatedly insisted that that’s not the case.

Now, a new theory has emerged that might explain both Brady’s decision to return to football, and the strife that ensued within his marriage.

Over the past week, the controversial cryptocurrency exchange FTX has gone bankrupt, and Tom is one of several celebs who has been mentioned in a class-action lawsuit from customers who feel they were swindled by founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are officially divorced. The couple made the news last month. (Photo via Getty Images)

Like Steph Curry, Shaquille O’Neal, and several other star athletes, Brady appeared in commercials encouraging crypto buyers to invest with FTX.

Many now believe that Gisele tried to discourage Brady from involving himself in such a shady enterprise.

These people also believe that Brady’s decision to return to football was motivated by finances — they claim that he lost millions as a result of his own crypto investments and needed to make some money back.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen went from separated to divorced in record time. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

This is one of several theories that has arisen in response to Gisele’s claim that she did not divorce Tom as a result of his decision to come out retirement.

A different hypothesis holds that Bundchen was upset when she learned that Brady had entered secret talks with the Miami Dolphins in direct violation of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The negotiations became the subject of an NFL investigation, which led to the suspension of Dolphins owner Stephen Ross who violated league rules by pursuing a deal with a player who was under contract with a new team.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have gone their separate ways. And Gisele is dropping clues about what happened. (Photo via Getty Images)

Insiders have speculated that Bundchen became angry upon learning that Brady had entered these talks without her knowledge.

Whatever the case, the couple’s divorce settlement has resulted in some embarrassing revelations about their finances.

The New York Post reports that despite having multiple humanitarian organizations named after them, Tom and Gisele donated less than 0.1 percent of their income to charity between 2007 and 2019.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have called it quits after 13 years of marriage. (Photo via Instagram)

The came as a shock to fans, as Gisele has claimed for years that she considers herself a philanthropist first and a model second.

“My life is devoted to this,” Bundchen once said in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I know from the outside that people think, ‘This girl just poses for pictures.’ But in my head, I’m thinking the whole time, ‘Okay, if I take this job, then I can have more money to put into this [project],'” she added.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen on the red carpet. (Photo via Getty)

“So that’s what I’m doing, because that’s [why] God gave me to do what I can do, right?”

Brady and Buncdhen might be the GOATs of their respective fields …

… But apparently, when it comes to giving back, these two still have a lot to learn!