Emily Ratajkowski: Pete Davidson’s Fine, But I Wanna Bang MULTIPLE People!

As we reported earlier this week, it looks as though Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are dating.

The news came as no surprise, of course, as Pete is on a mission to have sex with every woman on the planet who has over 100,000 Instagram followers.

The job won’t be easy, but it’s important, dammit!

Anyway, it was widely assumed that, like so many female celebs who came before her (no pun intended), EmRata would fall under the spell of Pete’s BDE, which seems to have the power to mesmerize comely maidens, Dracula-style.

But Emily just got divorced in September, and it seems that she’d like to enjoy the single life a bit before she commits to another relationship.

At least that’s the message that fans are taking from the model and writer’s latest TikTok.

In the clip — which was uploaded yesterday, when the Pete rumors were already in full swing — Emily lip-synced along with some audio that seems to provide commentary on her new relationship.

“I would be with multiple men, also some women as well. um, everyone’s hot but in an interesting way,” Emily mouthed.

The great thing about using someone else’s voice in a video like that is that it allows one to maintain plausible deniability.

But not surprisingly, commenters concluded that this was Em’s way of commenting on her love life.

Emily Ratajkowski is breaking her silence on the Pete Davidson dating rumors. (Photo via Instagram)

“I mean…ur well on ur way! Brad Pitt, some nyc dj, Pete Davidson, in a span of a couple of months lol and that’s just what we know,” wrote one follower, according to Page Six.

“Sis trying to say Pete ain’t the only one,” another added.

“It’s obviously just another publicity stunt,” one idiotic troll chimed in, adding, “Hes kinda úgly so it doesn’t really make sense therefore ppl pay more attention.”

Ugh. That take again!

Pete Davidson throws up a peace sign on the red carpet. (Photo via Getty)

How many beautiful women have to fall head over heels for Pete Davidson before random internet dipsh-ts will stop spewing their dumb “publicity stunt” theories?

These are the same people who think Will Smith and Chris Rock staged the Oscars slap so that they could trend on Twitter for a few hours.

Despite what jealous reply guys might think, it does appear that Emily and Pete are involved in some sort of romantic relationship.

That said, they’re both fresh from high-profile breakups, so it’s very possible that this will just be a brief fling for the fun of it.

A source tells Us Weekly that these two are “in the very early stages, but both really like each other” and that “Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is.”

Emily divorced Sebastian Bear McClard earlier this year amid rumors that he had cheated on her repeatedly.

TEmily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard attend the “Uncut Gems”premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 09, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo via Getty)

As for Pete, he and Kim Kardashian ended their nine-month relationship over the summer.

So it could be that neither Davidson nor Ratajkowski is looking for something serious.

But Pete’s probably not banging Emily just to boost his public profile.

There are many reasons for him to embark on this fling, and none of them have anything to do with his career!