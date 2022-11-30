Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Finalize Divorce; Anti-Semitic Rapper to Pay TONS in Child Support

Kanye West sure picked a bad time to openly hate on Jewish people to such an extreme extent that he forced a number of brands to cut ties with him, thereby costing him so much money that he’s no longer a billionaire.

Why?

Because the hate-filled rapper could use every last cent right about now.

Late on Tuesday, West and Kim Kardashian at last finalized their divorce, coming to terms on such important details as property ownership and child support.

Beyonce attends the “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” Costume Institute Gala on May 02, 2016 in New York, New York. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Huffington Post)

According to the legal documents, the superstars will receive joint custody with “equal access” to their four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Previously, Ye complained on numerous occasions that Kardashian had been preventing him from seeing these kids — while also admitting she cared for them about 80 percent of the time.

Both sides of the former couple have waived spousal support.

However, the musician will pay the reality star $200,000 a month for child support … and is responsible for 50 percent of their kids’ educational and security expenses.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

As for shared property?

Details have not been divulged, but it will be divided based on the pair’s prenuptial agreement.

West and Kardashian also agreed to settle disputes regarding their children by participating in mediation.

But if either party fails to take part, the other is allowed to make the decision in a dispute by default.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend the opening night of the new musical ‘The Cher Show’ on Broadway at Neil Simon Theatre on December 3, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

The divorce finalization comes nine months after Kardashian was ruled legally single during a bifurcation hearing.

It also comes amid a myriad of negative headlines and stories about the rapper, who has been hanging out of late with an actual Nazi.

West, who also claims he’s running for President in 2024, has lost endorsement deals with nearly all of the companies with whom he used to work… and has essentially doubled down on comments he made weeks ago about wishing death to the Jews.

He really seems to be a pretty terrible person.

Kim Kardashian officially became single in February 2022. Her divorce from Kanye West has been finalized. (Photo via Getty)

In a September interview with Good Morning America, West discussed his coparenting challenges with Kardashian, who filed for divorce in February 2021 following nearly seven years of marriage.

“I do have a voice, but I had to fight for it,” the Chicago native said.

“That hurts you when you have to scream about what your kids are wearing. It was all a disregard for something I co-created. I co-created the children.”

“I’m their dad,” he added. “It has to be coparenting. It’s not up to only the woman. Like, men have a choice also. Men’s voices matter.”

Kardashian and West started dating in 2012 and got married in May 2014.

Their relationship landed in crisis at the height of West’s public outbursts in 2020, though, after he launched a ridiculous bid for President of the United States, divulging deeply personal details about his family and marriage on the campaign trail and on social media.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, for her part, trashed her ex in February, calling him out for his “constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media.”

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” Kim wrote via Instagram at the time.

Kanye West meets with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, October 11, 2018. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

Of West’s ongoing hate speech and dangerous rhetoric, Kim issued a statement in October that read as follows:

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable.

“I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”