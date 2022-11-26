Donald Trump: I Don’t Know the Neo-Nazi Kanye West Brought to Dinner with Me!

The adorable friendship between Donald Trump and Kanye West may be over.

On Thursday, the rapper shared a video on Twitter than confirmed he had brought unabashed White nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes to a dinner with the one-term President at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

In the footage, West said Trump was “really impressed with Fuentes,” who has repeatedly made antisemitic and racist comments as chronicled by the Anti-Defamation League.

The troubled artist also said Trump screamed at him at one point during this get-together.

“The thing that Trump was most perturbed about [is] me asking him to be my vice president,” West said in one of the videos published on his recently-unlocked Twitter account on Thanksgiving night.

Added the celebrity, who has announced plans to run for President in 2024:

“I think that was, like, lower on the list of things that caught him off guard.”

In his own set of messages on the platform Truth Social, Trump acknowledged that this meal took place.

“This past week, Kanye West called me to have dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Shortly thereafter, he unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about,” he wrote.

“We had dinner on Tuesday evening with many members present on the back patio. The dinner was quick and uneventful.

“They then left for the airport.”

West, of course, has been making negative headlines for weeks.

He’s lost a number of endorsement deals of late — with Adidas even cutting ties with the superstar late last month — after making his own set of anti-Jewish, hate-filled remarks.

How bad have things gotten?

On Friday, even Trump tried to distance himself from Kanye and, most notably, from Fuentas.

“I told him he should definitely not run for President, ‘any voters you may have should vote for TRUMP,’” the former president wrote on Truth Social.

“Anyway, we got along great, he expressed no anti-Semitism, & I appreciated all of the nice things he said about me on Tucker Carlson.

In perhaps the funniest closing to any social media message ever written, Trump added:

“Also, I didn’t know Nick Fuentas.”

Fuentes was present on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and has often promoted Trump’s unsubstantiated claims about fraud in the 2020 election.

The House select committee investigating the events of January 6 issued a subpoena to Fuentes in January.

“Nick Fuentes, unlike so many of the lawyers and some of the people [Trump] was left with on his 2020 campaign, he’s actually a loyalist,” West said in his Twitter clip, praising the vile human being and adding:

“When all the lawyers said, ‘forget it, Trump’s done,’ there were loyalists running up in the White House, right? And my question would be, ‘Why, when you had the chance, did you not free the January 6ers?’”

As West spoke in this video about counseling Trump to “go and get these people that the media tried to cancel,” the video flashed photos of former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski… Trump ally Roger Stone… and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

The latter has been ordered to pay over $1 billion to the families of the Sandy Hook victims for lying about their children’s deaths.

He may be the one person on the planet more awful than Nick Fuentas.