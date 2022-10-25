Kanye West: No Longer a Billionaire Following Weeks of Hateful Tirades!

Earlier this week, Kanye West claimed that he was too rich to be canceled.

Now, it looks like the rapper and fashion mogul was completely wrong about that — which is not all that surprising when you remember that he’s basically wrong about everything, all the time.

On Tuesday morning, West was dropped by Adidas, the company that had been manufacturing his wildly popular Yeezy line of sneakers.

The announcement came on the heels of news that iconic fashion house Balenciaga had cut also ties with Ye.

Kanye West is still very wealthy — but he’s nowhere near as wealthy as he once was.

Of course, even without those lucrative partnerships, Kanye is still fabulously wealthy.

But the latest news about his financial situation probably comes as quite a blow to West’s notorious ego.

According to a new report from Forbes, Kanye is no longer a billionaire.

In fact, Yeezy’s wealth has declined dramatically in recent weeks, and his net worth is now estimated at just $400 million.

Now obviously, the guy isn’t gonna be clipping coupons or subsisting on mayonnaise sandwiches anytime soon.

But that $400 million valuation represents a steep decline from Ye’s career high-point, when his personal wealth was estimated at roughly $1.3 billion.

We think it’s safe to say the drop comes as a surprise to West, who has spent a lot of time bragging that he’s so rich and famous that he’s immune to being canceled.

“I ain’t losing no money,” a boastful Ye told TMZ less than 48 hours ago.

“The day I was taken off the Balenciaga site, that was one of the most freeing days,” West continued, before confidently assuring the outlet:

“We here, baby, we ain’t going nowhere.”

In a statement issued today, Adidas confirmed that the decision to cut ties with West was a result of recent hateful, anti-semitic comments made by the rapper.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said in a press release.

“Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

West tweeted about “going death con 3 [sic] on Jewish people” three weeks ago, so it’s a bit surprising (and infuriating) that Adidas waited so long to take this important step.

Perhaps in hopes of compensating for its weeks of indecision, the brand made it clear today that it has no intention of ever working with Kanye in the future.

“After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies,” said a spokesperson.

“Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”

Now, the size of Kanye’s ego cannot be overstated, and he probably thinks he’ll bounce back from these latest setbacks.

But at this point, West is so toxic that no major brand in the world would risk its reputation by going anywhere near him.

And that will make it very, very difficult to regain his billionaire status.

It’s tempting to think that Kanye will learn a lesson from all of this — that he’ll see the error of his ways and begin the process of trying to make amends for all the damage he’s done to marginalized communities in recent weeks.

But sadly, he’ll probably be back to spewing hateful nonsense before the day is out.