Anna Duggar BANNED from Duggar Christmas After Feuds with In-Laws?

With Josh in prison where he belongs, Anna Duggar is a single mother of seven this holiday season. That’s not easy.

She will almost certainly be in the same boat next year. And the next. For a decade or so, in fact.

We have all seen a lot of reports on her state of mind, her conflicts, and her personal struggles.

But after all of the cut ties and disputes … what will Anna (and her brood) do over the holidays?

Anna Duggar took to Instagram this week to share her views on ways in which the media is allegedly manipulating the public post-election. The whole thing was extremely bonkers.

An inside source spoke to In Touch Weekly about where Anna Duggar and her progeny stand over the next month.

For many families, the holiday season can mean a multitude of events — an array of religious holidays from different faiths. Plus New Year’s Eve, which is about as secular as it gets.

But within fundamentalist Christianity, there’s only one way of doing things: Christmas. And Anna likely isn’t fending off Christmas dinner invites with a stick. Not considering who, and what, her husband is.

We hope Josh Duggar has an awful Christmas. We hope his family member have a merry one, however.

“There has been a family divide since Josh was convicted,” the insider acknowledged.

“But,” the source then added, “she may see Jim Bob and Michelle in Arkansas for Christmas.”

So she’s not banned. In fact, that could be a potential thaw in the Duggar family cold war that we have all heard so much about.

Josh and Anna Duggar are at some sort of fancy event in this photo, back in the day. (Photo via Instagram)

The insider was quick to point out that “She’s not ready to see everyone.”

“But,” the source went on, “the kids miss their cousins.”

The insider claimed “and Anna’s priority is making sure her seven children have a wonderful holiday.”

Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar pose here for the camera, long before the latter went and got arrested.

To say that Anna has experienced some tensions with her extended family of in-laws would be an understatement.

One year ago, a jury of those unfortunate enough to be his “peers” found Josh guilty of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Josh used his work computer, but he seemed more focused upon hiding his twisted desires from his wife than from authorities. They traced the download to his computer and arrested him.

Josh Duggar received support from his wife during his trial. (Photo via Getty)

Josh received a 12.5 year sentence.

He is currently serving that prison term in Seagoville, Texas. He reported to the facility in May of this year.

At present, Josh is expected to leave prison on August 12, 2032. He will only have to serve a little more than a decade.

This undated photo provided by Washington County (Ark), Detention Center shows Josh Duggar. A federal judge has sentenced reality TV’s Duggar to about 12 1/2 years in prison for his conviction on one count of receiving child pornography. Prosecutors had asked the court to sentence the former “19 Kids and Counting” star on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, to the maximum 20 years. (Washington County Detention Center via AP)

But while Josh’s heinous crimes and conviction turned Anna’s world upside down, it is not the direct source of her beef with his sisters.

Multiple relatives of Josh spoke at his trial. Others commented on social media.

Where Anna spun wild conspiracy theories, blaming everyone from President Biden to Trump, his family did not. And Anna seemingly cannot forgive them.

Josh and Anna Duggar with three of their seven children. (Photo via Instagram)

“Anna and the kids have traveled to Texas to be near her sister and Josh’s prison,” the insider noted.

“And,” the source warned ominously, “she is serious about moving there.”

This is in keeping with the unthinkable teachings of the IBLP cult. Wives must serve their husbands, even if their husbands are sexual predators. That is no surprise, given IBLP’s infamous founder’s predilections.

Gothard resigned from his post in disgrace following dozens of sexual assault and harassment allegations from former male and female employees. Though he seldom appears in public these days, it’s been rumored that Gothard still exercises a tremendous amount of control over the organizations he founded.

Meanwhile, the insider acknowledged that Anna has been “distancing herself from Josh’s sisters.”

A previous source detailed: “It started after some family members spoke out about Josh’s arrest.”

That insider explained: “Anna took it as a betrayal and she’s still not ready to fully forgive some family members.”

Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar are pictured here with a kid, long before the latter was arrested.

And this month, a source characterized Anna as “making the best of raising her children” without her disgraced husband.

“The holidays have been difficult,” the insider acknowledged.

“Josh has done terrible things,” the source noted. “She’s still dealing with that betrayal.”

Josh and Anna Duggar at his family’s ugle Christmas sweater party. Fans were surprised to see Josh appear on Jessa’s Instagram page.

“But,” the insider expressed, “she misses him.”

The insider noted: “Josh is all she knows; they met in 2006.”

According to the source’s characterization: “He was a good boyfriend, husband, and dad until he wasn’t.” Well, that’s bleak.