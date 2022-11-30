Collin Gosselin: I Haven’t Spoken to My Siblings in YEARS!

In his very revealing and very personal interview with Entertainment Tonight on Monday night, Collin Gosselin addressed his broken relationship with mother Kate Gosselin.

He did so in a fairly straightforward and stoic manner, too.

“It’s unfortunate that we didn’t have a relationship,” the 18-year old said of him and his infamous parent.

“I think every son wants to have a relationship with their mom. But I’m doing very well.”

A couple years after gaining custody of Collin and his siblings — in the wake of her divorce from husband Jon in 2009 — Kate placed Collin in Fairmont Behavioral Health Institute … for reasons she has never fully explained.

“After being there, I didn’t have a relationship with her,” Collin recalled on Monday about his mother sending him to this facility for years.

“Even before [being] there, I don’t think we had much of a relationship and I think that just kept tearing it even more down.”

Collin later added that it would be “ideal” to mend fences with his mother someday.

As noted above, Collin made all these statements without growing especially emotional.

But the same can’t be said when it came to the teenager’s relationships with nearly all of his brothers and sisters.

“I have not spoken with my siblings in probably five or six years now,” Collin told ET, adding simply and sadly:

“It’s tough.”

Jon Gosselin poses here with two of his kids, son Collin and daughter Hannah, on New Year’s Eve.

Collin has lived with his father, Jon, since leaving the aforementioned special needs program for behavioral issues in 2016.

His sister, Hannah, has also lived with Jon since 2017.

“I would love for us to come together one day, have dinner together, talk, just have a relationship and catch up on the things that we lost, the time that we lost,” Collin continued in this sit-down, adding that he hasn’t reached out to any non-Hannah siblings in a VERY long time.

Those siblings haven’t done so, either.

Jon Gosselin shared this selfie featuring Collin Gosselin and Hannah Gosselin, his charming teen children, in St. Croix.

“I want to respect their space and their time and respect how they feel about everything, so I’m kind of just waiting for the day that they reach out,” Collin told the outlet.

“I don’t want to reach out. I don’t want to invade their space. I’d rather just let them do it on their own terms.”

The elder Gosselin, Jon and Kate, have feuded for years and years and years.

The former was pretty psyched, for example, to see Collin trash his ex-wife in this manner.

Collin and Jon Gosselin have joined forces against Kate. (Photo via Instagram)

Collin, though, told ET that he used to be extremely close to his sisters and brothers.

Hence the emotion in his voice while he touched on this subject this week.

“I would be willing to put my parents aside and I have. In my eyes, it’s me and my siblings. I love them to death,” Collin shared, getting choked up.

“I love them very much. How I see it is, without parents involved, it’s just me and them. I really hope that one day when I have kids that my kids will know their aunt and uncles.”

A

a