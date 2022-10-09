Kanye West Posts Shocking Twitter Rant, Threatens All Jewish People

Welp.

Kanye West has done it.

Even after all this time, even after all the crazy, dangerous and asinine stuff he has said in recent years and months, the rapper has gone ahead and proven us wrong:

He still can take us by surprise.

Kanye West attends a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.



On Friday, West completed a week that included a stop by Tucker Carson’s Fox News show and the flaunting of a White Lives Matter shirt… by trashing Jewish people online.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 [sic] on Jewish people,” West opened his scandalous Tweet, likely incorrectly referring to a stage in the defense readiness condition of the United States military, or DEFCON.

He then added:

“You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone [who] opposes your agenda.”

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Villepinte, France. (Photo by Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images For Balenciaga)

A Meta spokesperson confirmed after this message went viral that the company deleted content from the rapper’s Instagram account under his @kanyewest handle.

Moreover, although the account is still visible, a restriction has been placed on it, according to the representative.

(Meta has a policy of placing restrictions on users after repeated violations, which could temporarily prevent the user from sharing posts, writing comments or sending direct messages.)

After being let back on the platform, Kanye went ahead and criticized Meta chair Mark Zuckerberg by writing in part:

“How you gone kick me off instagram.”

Elon Musk, who this week confirmed plans maybe purchase Twitter again, responded to West’s tweet by posting the following:

“Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!”

Kanye West is trying to look all tough in this photo. We’re not sure if it’s working.

Meta didn’t specify which posts were responsible for these restrictions.

However, on Friday, West uploaded screenshots that appeared to be text exchanges with Diddy, in which Ye told him

“Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war.”

War. With Jewish people, Kanye is now saying.

Kanye West arrives here to the arena for the fight between Jamel Herring and Shakur Stevenson at State Farm Arena on October 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Earlier in the week, Kanye referred to the Black Lives Matter movement as a “scam.”

While sitting down for an interview with Carson, Kanye spoken about everything from his religion… to his relationship with the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh… to his anti-abortion stance… to his political aspirations.

In responding to why he wore the White Lives Matter shirt, the artist simply said:

“Because they do. It’s the obvious thing.”