Matt and Zach Roloff: Is the Feud Still On? Is There Any Hope for Reconciliation?

It’s been nearly six months since Zach Roloff stunned the Internet.

Back in May, the Little People, Big World star stirred up what we believe to have been his first-ever controversy when he reacted in extreme anger to something his dad said online.

Not long after Matt Roloff announced a portion of his farm was up for sale (UPDATE: It no longer is.) and then claimed to followers that he tried to offer his sons a deal on the property before putting it on the market….

… Zach went on the attack.

Matt and Zach Roloff aren’t getting along well in 2022. They’ve been clashing over the future of their family farm.

Tagging his father directly, Zach wrote at the time “this post is extremely misguided and false. My dad is manipulating the narrative right now before [Season 23] comes out.”

Concluded Zach, simply blasting his parent:

Once again like he has for most of his life not taking responsibility for his own actions and blaming others.

Dragging the family drama that he created and then manipulate the fan base to make himself come out okay.

This post his a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain.

Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff are pictured here on a 2022 episode of Little People, Big World.

Fast forward nearly half a year later — with Season 24 of Little People, Big World set to return in just a few days — and both Zach and Matt recently sat down with Entertainment Tonight.

“I would say that the status of the relationship, if I had to summarize it, it’s on the right path,” Matt told this outlet of where things stand with his son.

“We’ve had some setbacks in recent years. We’ve shared all of those on the upcoming season and before. Our real life is always a little bit ahead of when things are released.

“But we’re definitely working.”

Matt Roloff is hard at work on his farm in this close up of the Little People, Big World star.

According to this father of four, he and Zach talk “every day” and:

“It’s not easy, but it’s going in the right direction. We don’t have big expectations.”

Does Zach feel the same way as his father?

In his own interview with ET, the veteran reality star sounded far more skeptical and pessimistic.

Photo via TLC

“It’s still pretty tough, yeah, it’s a tough situation,” Zach said to ET, adding:

“I think a lot has happened. It’s gonna take a long time. I don’t think responsibility has been taken, but, again, we’re just raising our family.”

Indeed, Zach, his wife Tori and their three kids moved to Washington several months ago. They don’t see the former’s parents as often as they used to.

Zach, for his part, clearly remains disappointed in the feud with his dad and how it has affected his family.

We love these Roloffs! Tori, Zach and their kids are posing for a TLC promotional photo.

“It’s just unfortunate the way things went down, but I think a lot of the siblings have kinda had enough of it and separated, which is totally sad and it’s unfortunate,” Zach continued.

“In my opinion, we should be enjoying the time with the grandkids and enjoying this season of life as a family, lots of cousins, but we’re all kind of separated.

“It is what it is, though.”

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler are out and about and having a blast in this photo.

Then there’s Amy Roloff, who is divorced from Matt and who spoke out earlier this year in regard to how she thinks her former spouse has mishandled the whole farm sale.

“I think this is a situation that’s not Hollywood and it’s definitely not driven by episodes,” she told ET.

“I think people just have to watch and see, but in the long run, my hope is that whatever works for them, they’ll come to something so that the kids and them can at least have some kind of relationship.

“They’ll never be the same, they’ll never be what it could have been ever, ever, ever, but to work on what can it be?

“What does that look like moving forward in the future?”

Little People, Big World premieres Nov. 1 at 9/8c on TLC.

?