Amber Portwood Alarms Fans with Cryptic Posts After Custody Loss

This summer, Amber Portwood lost custody of her son. Little James is now living in a mansion far from Amber, with his father.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers have watched this play out on screen. We have even seen her ex, Gary, respond.

Sometimes, reality stars find themselves revisiting their darkest, most traumatic moments months later, on TV.

How is Amber holding up? Not so well, fans fear.

For viewers, Amber Portwood’s custody loss still feels fresh.

Especially for those who aren’t quite curious enough to keep up with her antics in real time.

For Amber, all of this went down three months ago. But it’s hardly an old wound for her.

Now, Amber has shared a cryptic quote on social media. It has some fans worried about her state of mind.

“Sometimes I look in the mirror and never really see me,” Amber confessed through the quote.

“I see the makeup I use to cover my face, the brush to fix my hair,” the quote went on.

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood came out as bisexual while speaking to her producer, even relating her prior relationships.

“And,” Amber’s quote added, “I look at my clothes to make me feel better about myself.”

Amber’s quote then observed: “I always feel better covered up fully, or playing a part that’s not me.”

Additionally, she captioned the post “Reflections of me.”

Amber’s quote was vague and clearly relatable enough to resonate with many people.

But a number of her fans and followers took to the comments to show sympathy and support.

They all know what she is going through, even if only a few can relate to her predicament.

Amber Portwood has been through a ton during her time on Teen Mom OG. She’s a very polarizing presence.

In recent weeks, the world received confirmation: Andrew Glennon has left Indiana.

His and Amber’s son, young James, are residing in California.

As she testified in family court during the custody trial, Andrew’s mother invited them to live in her $5 million Malibu mansion.

Andrew Glennon takes a photo with baby James in his nursery.

James is four, now, but it has been a hot minute since the world at large has seen him. That is deliberate.

Following Amber’s shoe-and-machete attack on Andrew and their breakup, Andrew understandably lost interest in their son being a reality TV prop.

The courts have awarded him custody. That much is public record. But we aren’t entitled to photos of the boy.

Amber has been going through some tought times. (Photo via MTV)

Andrew had many reasons for seeking sole custody, including concerns about Amber’s behavior as a person and as a parent.

But he was also struggling to find work in Indiana, where he had multiple job offers in California.

After he presented this information to the court, the judge carefully considered the evidence. And then Andrew received full custody.

Andrew Glennon of Teen Mom OG – Amber Portwood’s former lover – on a recent installment of the hit MTV series.

Andrew also received permission to move, with James.

Having a place to stay lined up helped.

In addition to having his own room in Malibu, little James will get to spend time with his paternal grandmother and with his aunt. Andrew’s sister is currently residing in a detached property at his mother’s house.

But many people feel sorry for Amber at this time. Some of them are fans and viewers.

Others are castmates. Amber’s ex, Gary Shirley, and his wife, Kristina, both feel sorry for her in this moment.

Whether their sympathies are misplaced is a complex topic. But everyone has the right to feel the way that they feel.