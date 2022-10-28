Gisele FINALIZES Divorce From Tom Brady, Extends GOAT’s Historic Losing Streak!

Tom Brady is having a tough season in more ways than one.

The legendary QB led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their third consecutive loss on Thursday night (Brady’s longest stretch of defeats since 2002), and Friday morning, he suffered an even bigger L:

After weeks of speculation, Tom’s supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, announced that she and Brady have finalized their divorce.

Yes, Brady and Bundchen are not merely separated — it seems that their marriage has legally come to an end.

Gisele broke the news on her Instagram page Friday morning:

“With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,” the iconic fashion and beauty mogul wrote.

“My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue to [co-parent] to give then the love, care and attention they greatly deserve,” Gisele continued.

“The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” she concluded.

“I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time.”

Brady later echoed those sentiments in his own announcement, writing:

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage.

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.

“We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be at the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Brady concluded his statement by reiterating that the decision to divorce was a mutual one.

Like Gisele, Tom also requested privacy, but we’re sure both parties know that their split will remain a subject of global fascination for quite some time.

“We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration,” Brady wrote.

“Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world,” he continued.

“However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you.”

In the weeks to come, there’s sure to be a great deal of speculation about the cause of the split, and most observers will return to the same theory that’s been circulating for months:

It’s widely believed that Gisele was outraged by Brady’s decision to return to the NFL after announcing his retirement in February.

“Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good,” a source close to the couple recently told Us Weekly.

“She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future. She is doing it for her family.”

Gisele has denied those rumors, but it’s hard to believe that the timing is entirely coincidental.

In August, Brady took a hiatus from Bucs training camp amid rumors that Gisele was upset about his choice to return to the field at the age of 45.

Sources claimed she was concerned about the possibility that her husband would suffer some sort of life-altering injury — an understandable fear, given that Tom is the oldest player in the league by a considerable margin.

Brady was reportedly unwilling to compromise, and returned for a 23rd season despite his wife’s protests.

Now, it looks as though that decision might have cost him his marriage.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.