Matt Roloff: My Farm is Off the Market! Please, Please Rent It!

Matt Roloff has had a change of heart.

Or, more likely, a change of his bank account.

Back in May, the Little People, Big World star announced that 16 acres of his farm were up for sale.

The decision sparked outcry from various family members, most notably son Zach Roloff, who labeled his dad as a coward and a manipulator for claiming that he gave Zach a fair shot at taking the property over.

Fast forward a few months to Matt strongly hinting that big changes were coming to the farm because he couldn’t find a buyer.

This weekend, Roloff then confirmed those changes:

The land is off the market.

It is now up for rent instead.

“A few weeks ago I promised everyone a big news announcement.. so here goes,” wrote the father of four via Facebook on Sunday.

“When I put the small side of the farm up for sale I knew large deals like that take a much longer time (i.e. 6-12 months) to complete with no guarantees.

“What I didn’t expect was how many new business partners and networking connections I would make in the process.

“Several interested parties talked about many different business ventures such as purchasing the small farm with big house to use it as a short term rental .. think AirBnB….”

Roloff didn’t specify the cost of renting out the farm, saying that the fees will be determined by demand and by season.

“More information will be forthcoming soon,” he continued.

“But needless to say we are scrambling hard behind the scenes (plus running the busy Pumpkin patch) to convert (re-furnish) the home to be ready for its first guests.”

He then gave a shout-out to the company helping him with this venture.

Concluded the reality star:

We realize this #staycations style homes aren’t for everyone but it’s my hope many families will be able to pull together and have family reunions in this home.

Who knows maybe even our family will reunite one weekend at the old house.. at this point … we are not live yet but working feaverously to get it ready before year end.

Put your name on the list at “stay at Rolofffarms dot com”. #lovelove to you all!

No word yet in response from any of Matt’s children to this news.

While it may seem as if it opens up the possibility for either Zach or Jeremy to swoop in after all and make the eventual purchase, both of those scenarios seem unlikely.

Why?

Because both Zach and Jeremy bought new houses over the past few months.

They have, quite literally, moved on.