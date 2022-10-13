Gisele Bundchen: Here’s the REAL Reason I’m Divorcing Tom Brady!

By now, you’ve probably heard the news that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have separated.

Insiders say Tom and Gisele have hired divorce attorneys, and there’s virtually no chance that the couple will reconcile.

These two will have to divide hundreds of millions in assets and custody of two kids, so you can expect that the legal battle will be a messy, protracted one, in which much dirty laundry will be aired publicly.

Fortunately, Gisele’s not making us wait that long to find out why she’s got beef with the GOAT.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are rumored to have hit a rough patch in their marriage. Some have even claimed that the couple is separated.

As TMZ reports, Gisele recently “liked” and commented on an Instagram post that seems to articulate her biggest complaint about Tom.

“You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again,” read a post from relationship expert Jay Shetty.

Gisele made it clear that she concurs by leaving a praying hands emoji in the comments.

So yeah, she didn’t exactly write an essay about what went wrong in her marriage.

But up until now, Gisele has been completely tight-lipped on the question of what caused her divorce.

Insiders agree that she was the one who initiated the separation, but aside from a few sources who may or may not be speaking on Bundchen’s behalf, there’s been very little in the way of new information about the split.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are rumored to be living in separate homes. Gisele is reportedly furious with Brady's decision to return to football.

Sources close to Gisele have repeatedly insisted that her decision to leave the marriage was not motivated by Tom’s decision to return to football.

“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated,” one such insider recently told Page Six.

But the consensus among outside observers seems to be that Tom’s decision to come out of retirement (after announcing his departure from the NFL back in February) had at least something to do with Gisele’s dissatisfaction.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have gone their separate ways. And Gisele is dropping clues about what happened.

The modeling legend’s recent Instagram activity is likely to bolster that theory.

After all, announcing his retirement just to change his mind a few weeks later was mighty inconsistent of Tom.

And the first sign of trouble in the relationship came when Tom took an 11-day hiatus from Tampa Buccaneers training camp citing personal issues.

Gisele Bundchen is reportedly upset with Tom Brady's decision to return to the NFL.

When he returned to the team, he was suspiciously silent about the nature of those personal reasons.

From then on, the couple was plagued buy rumors that Gisele did not approve of Tom’s decision to return to the field at the age of 45.

And if that’s the case — well, Budchen really shouldn’t be ashamed of it.

Gisele Bündchen are rumored to be having marital troubles.

Football is a dangerous sport, and all the rules protecting the quarterback are no guarantee against serious brain injuries, as we’ve been reminded several times this season.

Add to that the fact that Tom’s schedule keeps him on the road five months out of the year, and it’s not hard to see why Gisele might have finally had enough.