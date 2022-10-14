Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen's Net Worth Revealed: Will Their Divorce Be the Most Expensive In Sports History?

For months now, the sports and celebrity gossip worlds have been abuzz with the news that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are headed for divorce.

At first, it seemed impossible to imagine that one of the world’s most powerful A-list couples would go their separate ways.

But insiders say that Gisele is completely “done” with the marriage and ready to move on.

The fact that Brady and Bundchen have both hired divorce lawyers seems to corroborate the claim that this really is the end.

Gisele Bundchen is reportedly upset with Tom Brady’s decision to return to the NFL. (Photo via Getty)

So now that we know these two living legends are actually separating, what happens next?

Well, Brady and Bundchen will have to find some way to divide custody of two children and hundreds of millions of dollars in assets.

The situation is different from most celebrity divorces in that Tom and Gisele are both the GOATs of their respective fields, and they’re both fabulously wealthy.

Gisele Bundchen are rumored to be having marital troubles. (Photo via Getty)

In fact, while Brady might be a bigger deal here in the States, Bundchen is more famously globally, and as a result, she’s actually worth considerably more than her husband.

Brady’s net worth is estimated to be about $250 million by celebritynetworth.com, an outlet that’s generally regarded as the authority on these matters.

But Sportrac, a site that focuses primarily on professional athletes’ earnings, places Brady’s wealth at roughly $333 million after the 2022 NFL season.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are rumored to be living in separate homes. Gisele is reportedly furious with Brady’s decision to return to football. (Photo via Getty Images)

Either way, it’s an insane amount of cash.

And either way, it’s less than Gisele’s nest egg.

According to celebritynetworth.com, Gisele is worth approximately $400 million.

Gisele and Tom in happier times. (Photo via Getty)

Bundchen has been the world’s highest-earning supermodel throughout much of her career, first earning the title when she signed a record $25 million deal with Victoria’s Secret in 2000.

In 2009, the year she married Brady, Bundchen signed lucrative deals with Versace, True Religion jeans, Dior and Ebel watches, thus retaining her title as the world’s top-earning model.

Brady is no stranger to endorsement deals either, of course, having earned roughly $52 million from deals with Under Armour, Upper Deck, Fanatics, Hertz, and more.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen turned heads and looked amazing in New York at the 2017 MET Gala. (Photo via Getty)

With a combined net worth of over $650 million, Brady and Bundchen are in for one mighty complicated divorce.

But because they’re so well-off individually, it’s unlikely that much money will exchange hands.

In fact, Tom and Gisele’s wealth will likely remain mostly unchanged.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are rumored to have hit a rough patch in their marriage. Some have even claimed that the couple is separated. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

Thus, the title of the sports world’s most expensive divorce still belongs to Michael Jordan, who was forced to shell out $168,000,000 when he and Juanita Vanoy parted ways in 2006.

That’s the equivalent of about equivalent to $226 million in 2022 dollars.

Brady and Jordan might me in competition when sports fans debate the greatest American athlete of all time, but Tom is probably content to let MJ hang on to the Priciest Breakup title!