Reading Time: 3 minutes

Gisele Bundchen could be remarrying sooner than anyone thinks.

She and Tom Brady have been over for a while now. They finalized their divorce in 2022.

Since that time, they have both moved on in their romantic lives.

In Gisele’s case, things are already serious enough that wedding bells could be in her very near future.

Gisele BÃ¼ndchen joins IWC Schaffhausen at the Watches and Wonders on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Photo Credit: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images for IWC Schaffhausen)

According to what an inside source tells Life & Style, 2025 is going to be a major year for Gisele Bundchen. And, of course, for her boyfriend, jiujitsu (that’s the specific Brazilian martial art) instructor Joaquim Valente.

“Gisele and Joaquim are planning a low-key wedding at her Costa Rica estate,” the insider dished.

According to the source, the remote location is key. “She wants to do it far away from prying eyes,” the insider then explained.

Gisele BÃ¼ndchen attends the IWC Schaffhausen Live Talk With Gisele Bundchen on December 08, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images IWC Schaffhausen)

As for the details of the reported wedding plans, Gisele shares two children with her ex, Tom Brady.

Benjamin is 14. Vivian is 11. Both would be there. So, too, would her former stepson, 16-year-old Jack Brady.

The report even dished that Jack’s mother, Bridget Moynahan, could be in attendance.

Gisele BÃ¼ndchen attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Just because it’s a remote wedding doesn’t mean that she doesn’t want guests

“Gisele is flying family in from Brazil,” the inside source went on to dish.

“Her sisters will be there,” the insider affirmed. “As well as Joaquim’s brothers, Gui, who will be best man, and Pedro.”

The source couldn’t resist a little name-dropping, adding: “Plus, she’s invited her new friend Shakira.”

Gisele BÃ¼ndchen attends the Gisele BÃ¼ndchen x Gaia Herbs Launch Event on September 15, 2023. (Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Gaia Herbs)

Reportedly, the wedding plans even include her wardrobe. That is pretty central to almost any wedding, after all.

The source said that Gisele Bundchen will be remarrying while wearing something “white and sexy” that her daughter helped to select.

“The ceremony is expected to be mostly in their native Portuguese, with a little English,” the insider detailed.

Gisele BÃ¼ndchen attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Gisele Bundchen has a specific vision for her future wedding

“Lots of flowers, fruit, fish,” the source then elaborated.

“The whole event is going to be very tropical,” she insider characterized.

Finally, the source specified: She also wants a brigadeiro cake, which is famous in Brazil!” Though Brazilian food has the equal and opposite reputation of British food, the brigadeiro cake is rich and chocolatey and could be delicious for anyone who enjoys chocolate cake.

Obviously, we cannot confirm whether these alleged plans are true. However, it sounds like a lovely time.

Gisele and Joaquim reportedly hooked up in June of 2023. This was eight months after she finalized her divorce from Tom Brady, so it’s no rebound.

As for possible weird vibes with the ex, Tom Brady probably won’t be there when she remarries. But since they’ve both moved on, remarrying shouldn’t ignite a firestorm, either.