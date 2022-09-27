Kody Brown Tells Daughter: It’s Either School or Me. Pick One!

Kody Brown issued quite the ultimatum on Sunday night’s brand new episode of Sister Wives.

The Season 17 installment was filmed WAAAAY back in early 2021, when COVID-19 was still raging across the country.

At one point, Kody Brown sat down for a Zoom call with his spouses — Meri, Janelle, Robyn and Christine — in order to delve into his very strict guidelines and protocols.

At one point Christine said that the estranged couple’s daughter, Ysabel, wanted to return to school in person to be with her friends for the rest of her senior year.

Makes perfect sense from her point of view, doesn’t it?

“If that’s important to her, then I would do it,” Kody responded, only to then add:

“Here’s the thing, everyone can do what they want, but I can’t be exposed to people. I can’t be going from house to house all the time.”

Kody is saying here, in pretty stunning fashion, that Ysabel can either return to school… or spend time with her dad. She can’t do both.

Both Christine and Janelle didn’t respond positively to this stance.

“I’m feeling really bad for Yssie, having to choose between her dad and her friends,” Janelle said in a confessional.

“It frustrates me that Kody is making it so much like, ‘If you go to school, I can’t see you.’ Because I think that’s ridiculous.”

Kody has a difficult history with Ysabel, too.

Back in September 2019, he refused to accompany her and Christine to New Jersey when his teenage daughter needed back surgery, once again citing COVID-19 as the basis for why.

The decision prompted Ysabel to break down in tears.

“Why wouldn’t he be there? Why wouldn’t he just drop everything for me? I think his priorities are a little screwed up,” the young woman said on a Sister Wives episode that aired in December.

Kody Brown is staring daggers into Christine in this scene from the first episode of Sister Wives Season 17.

Earlier this summer, meanwhile, Christine admitted that Kody breaking their child’s heart played a major role in her decision to leave him last year.

“I really find it hard to stay with a guy who I don’t respect,” Christine told People Magazine of Kody and his behavior surrounding this surgery two years ago.

“I understood COVID, and why he couldn’t come, but she didn’t.

“And she still has a really hard time with it.”

Back to Sunday’s episode, though:

Janelle went ahead and called out her husband, asking on air:

“I’m wondering, Kody, at what point are you feeling like you can have a normal life again? I mean, at what point is the infection rate going up? At what point is that point?”

Kody shrugged before replying as follows:

“I’m worried about getting it and spreading it to someone else. I’m not worried about getting it, even though I have health goals I want to focus on and stuff like that.”

Janelle, unfortunately, later acknowledged that she was “crossing a line” by pressing the topic.

“This just frustrates me so much that I can’t keep my mouth shut,” she said — for an understandable reason.

Kody, of course, also admitted many months ago that he has next to no relationship with Gabe and Garrison, two sons he shares with Janelle.

He even wanted to kick them out of the house at one point.

What else would you expect, though, from someone who has confessed he never hangs out with his own kids?