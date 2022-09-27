Michael Jessen Back in Court Amidst Foreclosure Battle

This spring, 90 Day Fiance alums Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio finalized their divorce.

That family has had a lot going on this year.

Michael’s ex-wife has been divorcing her (new) husband. And Michael was part of a foreclosure battle.

How is that going for him?

In 2019, Michael Jessen purchased a $1.19 million home.

That is a substantial purchase, even for one of the more affluent cast members to appear on the franchise.

Many of the people who have appeared on 90 Day Fiance with middle class incomes or serious financial struggles. Michael was in a different situation.

At least, that was true when he appeared on the show.

However, in April of 2020, Michael stopped paying his mortgage. The pandemic had hit, devastating many people’s finances.

Michael’s ex, her husband, and their two kids moved in with him and Juliana. It seemingly spelled the death of two marriages.

For more than a year, now, Michael has been engaged in a foreclosure process.

He and the lender spent most of the past year in mediation.

In fact, Michael briefly listed the property as being for sale.

On August 25, however, that changed.

Just about one month ago, Michael’s attorney filed an answer and special defense.

Michael’s attorney is arguing that the mortgage lender should have known that Michael did not have the financial security for a $1.19 million home. The mortgage, his attorney argues, was irresponsible and an assumed risk. Basically.

We don’t know how well this will fly in court.

Michael paid more than 20% on the property when he made a $250,000 down payment.

Even these days, his down payment alone would be enough for a modest home in many places. Still, we feel for the guy. Losing one’s house is a sad business, no matter how large.

We do not know if Michael’s legal argument will fly in court.

This entire thing would be hard enough if he were not, through his season on reality television, something of a public figure.

Genuinely, our hearts go out to him and to his amazing kids as their family goes through this. And other struggles.

Remember when Michael’s ex-wife officiated his marriage to Juliana Custodio? She, too, has parted ways with a spouse.

Sarah Jessen and ex-husband Sean Naso filed a Judgment of Uncontested Dissolution this summer.

It sounds like their split is over, then. No happy endings to be found here these days. Still, we hope that both Michael and Sarah can find happiness again.

Juliana, on the other hand, has her happily ever after.

She has her new life in Europe. She has Ben. And she has their son, Benjamin.

The woman whom some toxic fans accused of being a gold digger after a green card ended up being the breadwinner and then moving to Europe.