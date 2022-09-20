Kody Brown Admits to Being an Awful Father: Why Would I Ever Watch My Kids?!?

Let’s all give Kody Brown points for honesty, shall we?

And then let’s quickly take those points away because he appears to be a pretty terrible human being.

On this past Sunday’s brand new episode of Sister Wives, Kody once again delved into his failed marriage to Christine, as the latter told her estranged spouse that she’s moving back to Utah.

But the installment also found time to focus on Kody not just as a husband, but as a father.

As an absentee father, we should emphasize.

“It’s not normal for me to babysit my kids,” Kody said at one point. “I’ve been working all my life. I was raised on a ranch, we were always busy.”

There’s a lot to unpack in this response.

First, it’s not called babysitting when it’s your own kid. It’s called parenting.

Second, what the heck job are you busy working on these days?!?

Continuing to dig his own parental grave, Kody continued as follows:

“I’m good at watching my kids, but I almost never do it. It’s easier for me to pay somebody 20 bucks an hour than to lose $200 an hour with the business that I have at hand.”

Once again, it must be asked: WHAT BUSINESS, KODY?!?

There’s no evidence anywhere that Kody has a job outside of Sister Wives — which may not even be the point here to some critics.

The point, instead, may be that the decision to spend time with one’s children should not be considered in financial terms.

Kody has 18 children with his four sister wives.

His youngest daughter with Christine, Truely, is 12 years old, while his youngest daughter with his second wife, Janelle, is 17 years old.

Kody and Robyn, meanwhile, have a 10-year old son together named Solomon, along with a six-year old daughter, Ariella, who is six.

The rest of Kody’s many kids are over 18 and out of the house.

“Kody and I have a lot going on during the day,” Robyn said in her own solo interview on Sunday evening.

“That’s why I have a nanny — so that I can have her help me instead of trying to ask Kody to help with the kids.”

This nanny may have given Kody COVID-19 last year in a storyline from Season 16.

Also, though, why kind of healthy marriage entails a woman who is afraid to ask her husband for help with the kids?!?

Added Robyn on air:

“It’s not really fair of me to ask him to help when he has so many responsibilities and has such a big family.”

(Once again, folks, Kody Brown does not have a job. That feels worth mentioning again.)

The sad irony in all of this is that Kody blew up at Christine on the Season 17 premiere after she confirmed she was leaving him.

Why? Because he claimed she was the one destroying their family.

“We have a family together still,” Kody boomed upon learning Christine wanted to move back to Utah.

“Alright, we’re not lovers anymore, but our family is still a family. How do we do that?”

How does the family go on without Kody in the picture? Easy. It’s been doing so for years already, by his own admission.