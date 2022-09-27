Khloe Kardashian, Michele Morrone Break Silence on Dating Rumors!

Earlier this week, we reported on the surprising rumor that Khloe Kardashian is dating Italian actor Michele Morrone.

To be clear, here was nothing surprising about the possibility that Khloe might have decided to swear off NBA players after her experiences with Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson.

But the news that Khloe had entered a new relationship was unexpected, simply because the 38-year-old has so much on her plate these days.

Khloe became a mother of two last month when her second child was delivered via surrogate.

Khloe Kardashian appears on Hulu’s The Kardashians. (Photo via Hulu)

On top of that, she and Kim were in Milan this week for the release of their latest fashion line, which is where Khloe was spotted canoodling with Michele.

The actor — best known for his work in the popular Polish film 365 Days — raised eyebrows when he posted a pic of himself and Khloe backstage at a Dolce & Gabbana show.

Social media and the international tabloid press went wild, with many jumping to the conclusion that this was Khloe and Michele’s way of announcing their relationship.

Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone are rumored to be dating. The pair were recently spotted canoodling at a fashion week event. (Photo via Instagram)

That rumor was put to rest on Monday thanks to a statement from Morrone’s publicist.

“There’s no relationship to speak of at all,” a rep for the actor told E! News.

Even though Khloe and Michele seemed quite comfortable with one another in that Instagram pic, the news that they’re just friends shouldn’t come as much of a shock.

Khloe Kardashian has far more haters than she deserves. (Photo via Hulu)

After all, it’s been less than a year since Khloe received the shock of a lifetime when she learned that her baby daddy Tristan had impregnated another woman.

And while Khloe has had several months to process the NBA star’s latest betrayal, the situation is just now playing out on new episodes of The Kardashians, a fact that’s likely led to the reopening of some old wounds.

“This has been a difficult time in my life,” Khloe said during the show’s most recent episode.

Khloe appears on her family’s reality show. (Photo via Hulu)

“But it’s the start of something positive and happy and beautiful.”

Obviously, Khloe was referring as much to the arrival of her newest bundle of joy as she was to the fact that Tristan had betrayed her yet again.

As we said earlier, the woman has a lot to deal with these days, and re-entering the dating pool probably isn’t very high on her list of priorities.

Khloe Kardashian caught Tristan Thompson cheating several times before they broke up. But it seems that his paternity scandal still threw her for a loop. (Photo via Instagram)

But who knows what the future might hold?

Khloe and Michele are both single and around the same age.

They’re just friends at the moment, but some say the best romances start out platonically.

Khloe Kardashian has a lot on her plate these days. (Photo via Hulu)

Perhaps the next time Koko makes her way to Italy, she’ll be ready to explore something more serious with Michele.

Or maybe she’ll be in a relationship with another NBA player by then!