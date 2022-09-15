Christine Brown to Kody: I’m Moving Back to Utah, Deal with It!

On this Sunday’s brand new episode of Sister Wives, Christine Brown lets Kody Brown know that she’s ready to move on.

Literally.

As fans of this reality show know quite well at this point, Christine announced way back in early November that she had left Kody and their unhealthy, one-sided relationship.

But Season 17 of the franchise was filmed MANY months ago and viewers are now getting a chance to go behind the scenes of this break-up.

On last week’s premiere, Christine admitted that she was partly walking away because Kody clearly loved Robyn best.

Elsewhere, the mother of six revealed that she and Kody scarcely had sex, and she had no interest in being in such an intimacy-free non-romance.

Now, in a sneak peek posted by The Today Show, Christine and Kody once again sit down to discuss their future.

Most notable in this clip? Christine’s declaration that she plans to move back to her native state of Utah.

“I’m really not in the mindset of being friends,” Kody says at one point in this footage.

Delving into his concerns, Kody explained he’s thinking of Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown, both of whom were married before getting into a plural marriage with Kody.

“They don’t have good relationships with their exes. I don’t want to have that happen here.

“I don’t want [Christine] going around the country telling people I’m a bad person,” he says in the sneak peek.

Kody Brown is staring daggers into Christine in this scene from the first episode of Sister Wives Season 17.

The estranged spiritual spouses spent 25 years together, and they share six kids.

When Christine says on this upcoming episode that she’s moving, Kody says he’s worried that Salt Lake City is eight hours away from where he lives.

This would make it difficult for him to see their youngest child, 12-year old Truely.

“That’s sort of unrealistic for us with the situation with our kids,” he tells Christine.

Christine Brown and Kody Brown are no more. These are official TLC-sponsored images of the stars.

Kody subsequently poses the following question to Christine: Would we be breaking up if you didn’t need to go to Utah?

“I don’t know, but I don’t think that we would last,” she says in response.

Later, though, in a confessional, Christine opens up a bit more about her motivation for getting out of Arizona.

“What I’m looking for is a place to envelop Truely in family. I can take her to a better support system where she’s surrounded by love. Whereas here, to be honest, most of the time it’s me right now,” she says on camera.

At the time this interview was filmed, Christine says the young girl isn’t really aware that her parents are having problems… and she wants to keep it that way.

“I would rather take her away from the situation before she clues in,” she admits.

In his own confessional, Kody says that he doesn’t like the idea of his child moving so far away, but he doesn’t want to alienate Christine, either.

“I don’t want to push her into something crazy. Men don’t win in the divorce world, I’ve done my research,” he says.

Sister Wives airs on Sunday nights at 10/9c on TLC.