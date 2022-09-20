Rachel Recchia Dumped Tino Franco After He Cheated

The Bachelorette viewers have wondered what happened between Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco.

The two became engaged at the end of the season.

And, of course, they have now split.

But it the circumstances of their breakup sound, frankly, more interesting than a lot of what went down on screen.

Tino and Rachel enjoyed quite a run on The Bachelor Season 19. It appears as if they fell in love.

We reported on the breakup last week.

But there is a lot to discuss when it comes to why Rachel and Tino fizzled out so quickly.

Remember when we hoped that this season would end better for Rachel than her romance with Clayton Echard? Those were simpler times.

Rachel Recchia will find love on The Bachelorette. And we might already know the name of the lucky guy.

Earlier this month, Reality Steve dished about how Tino proposed to Rachel.

She had handed over her final rose. That generally means a proposal.

It was not a shocker.

Tino was a front-runner all along.

The guy even received Rachel’s first impression rose.

Longtime viewers know that the first impression rose can be a huge indicator for where a season goes.

Rachel Recchia has been rejected by several suitors. But fans think they know who she’ll end up with.

Not even the allure of keeping that Neil Lane ring could keep them from splitting up after filming the season, however.

Rachel, Reality Steve shared earlier this month, broke up with Tino.

Some splits lead to reconciliations. But not this one, the report detailed.

Tino F. is seen here on the water. He’s 28 and from Playa Del Rey, California.

Even before they split, Rachel’s plan was to slow things down once the cameras stopped rolling.

She had reportedly told Tino that she would rather just “date” him for a while.

Rachel even planned to return the ring to ABC. That’s interesting, given how Rachel responded to Aven.

Tino Franco meets the ladies. Fans are convinced that he and Rachel will end up together.

Then, last week, the world learned that Tino balked at Rachel slowing down their relationship.

Apparently, there was a “lull” in their relationship. This included dropoffs in communication.

Then, Reality Steve shared that Tino had kissed another girl during a night out. An isolated incident, but still.

Rachel has had a tough time on The Bachelorette. But we think it’ll all work out in the end.

Tino told Rachel about the kiss. It sounds like it was just one issue among many. It was also the last.

Overall, it sounds like the split was amicable. Tino would have liked another chance, but understood why she didn’t give him one.

Cheating is cheating. Some couples don’t bat an eye at a kiss, but a violation of trust is hard to overlook.

This season could have gone better. We don’t just mean for the two leads. Though … yeah, obviously.

A lot of viewers were disappointed by the season in many ways.

The question is whether this double-lead format is the problem. Maybe this was just bad luck. Certainly, single-lead seasons have seen their share.