Kody Brown BLASTS Christine in Stunning Sister Wives Scene: You've Destroyed Our Family!

The Sister Wives Season 17 premiere was titled “It’s Over,” and we all know why.

The episode was filmed right around the time Christine Brown decided to leave her unhealthy, very one-sided spiritual marriage to Kody Brown.

Fans have known this marriage has been over for nearly a year, however.

What they did NOT know, until tuning in for the premiere, was how Kody reacted when Christine informed him of her choice to walk away.

Kody Brown is staring daggers into Christine in this scene from the first episode of Sister Wives Season 17.

Spoiler Alert? He didn’t react well.

As previously covered, the estranged spouses sat down on the premiere for a lengthy discussion that opened with Christine stating that Kody took sex off the table for the pair.

“I just shrugged my shoulders,” Kody insisted, disagreeing with that assessment.

“I didn’t tell you it was over. I didn’t use those words [that I wasn’t attracted to you] at all. I just shrugged my shoulders and said, ‘We’ll see.’ I didn’t use those words.”

Kody then explained that he was offended because he had been hearing that Christine was planning to end their relationship.

“I’m not fooling around with a woman who’s talking about leaving me,” he said on air.

To her credit, though, Christine stood strong.

She said her mind was made up and she wasn’t just ending the relationship…. she was moving back to her native state of Utah.

“We have a family together still,” Kody boomed. “Alright, we’re not lovers anymore, but our family is still a family. How do we do that?”

This, of course, must have come across as ironic to Christine. And very frustrating.

She recently told People Magazine that she knew she had to make a major change after Kody snubbed their daughter.

And now he’s trying to play the family card?!?!?!??

What if Christine were to actually move on? Date someone else? Even marry someone else?

You get married to somebody else, you could bring them here and they can become part of the family,” Kody actually screamed., adding:

“You don’t break up the family with what you’re trying to do! If you’re a grown-up, grown-ups do that!”

Yes, the grown man throwing a full-on fit was accusing someone else of needing to grow up.

What, her worry? Christine Brown has made it clear over and over again: She’s soooooo happy without Kody in her life.

Kody continued to try and hammer home this point.

We can still salvage the family!” he said. “Grown-ups make it work for the kids! I don’t have to be your lover to be able to be a good parent to our children.”

In a confessional, Christine emphasized that Kody’s reaction was pathetic, and self-affirming.

Christine Brown and Kody Brown are no more. These are official TLC-sponsored images of the stars.

After asking her spouses why he was so steadfast in “holding” on to something that wasn’t working, she said separately of his reluctance to agree things should end:

“It is cowardly. Man the f–k up, come on.”

The mother of six added that the entire exchange only crystallized her decision, too.

“Everything Kody is saying and how he’s behaving is confirming my decision. I made the right decision. He’s not safe for me. There’s no doubt in my mind that I chose correctly.”

Sister Wives Season 17 airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.