President Joe Biden Weighs 2024 Reelection Bid: I Have an Intention, Not a Decision

From some major legislative wins to fumbling COVID-19 policy to goofy “Dark Brandon” meme status, President Joe Biden has had a lot of ups and downs.

Frankly, a lot of that rollercoaster has defined this summer.

But should President Biden run for a second term? There are solid arguments for and against.

Ultimately, that is POTUS’ decision. And his answer may come as a surprise.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden participated in a 60 Minutes interview.

He intendeds to run for re-election in 2024. Sort of.

Ultimately, he explained, the matter remains undecided.

“Look, if I were to say to you, I’m running again,” President Biden explained.

He described: “all of a sudden, a whole range of things come into play that I have.”

These are “requirements I have to change and move and do.”

“In terms of election laws. and it’s much too early to make that kind of decision,” President reasoned.

He then affirmed: “I’m a great respecter of fate.”

“And so,” POTUS noted, “what I’m doing is I’m doing my job. I’m gonna do that job.”

“And within the timeframe that makes sense after this next election cycle here,” he continued.

Biden explained that he will, “going into next year, make a judgment on what to do.”

However, the President added: “Look, my intention as I said to begin with is that I would run again.”

He then clarified: “But it’s just an intention.”

It’s like making plans to see a movie, but not buying the ticket yet. Also if election law oversaw ticket sales.

“But is it a firm decision that I run again?” President Biden asked. “That remains to be seen.”

Obviously, President Biden hopes to retain control of both the House and Senate during the upcoming midterms.

Right now, less than half of the country approves of his job performance.

POTUS notes that there is “a great deal of uncertainty” as well as grief, after more than 1 million Americans died of COVID.

Obviously, many people have pointed out the President’s age as a possible factor.

“You just watch,” he advises those wondering about his energy level and mental acuity.

“When I sit down with our NATO allies and keep them together,” President Biden continued, “I don’t have them saying, ‘Wait a minute, how old are you?'”

POTUS did acknowledge that he appreciates the candor of people who bring it up as a possible barrier to reelection.

But he added that there are not “thing I don’t do now that I did before, whether it’s physical, or mental, or anything else.”

That may be reassuring. But it may take further historic legislative success and better policy (and messaging) to make a difference at the polls in November.