Sister Wives Stunner: Did Kody Brown's Nanny Give Him COVID-19?

As you very likely know by now, Kody Brown has four wives.

Okay, fine: at the moment, in real time, Kody Brown has three wives because Christine announced in early November that she was leaving this polygamous loser.

But Season 16 of Sister Wives is airing at the moment and it was filmed way back in late 2020

At that time, Kody was still with all of his spouses... and another woman was also playing a vital role in his life.

We actually don't know her name.

But she served as a nanny for Kody and Robyn's children during the shooting of this ongoing season -- and she has come up often on air of late because Kody has been spending a duration of days at Robyn's house.

She's really the only Sister Wives cast member who hasn't objected to Kody's extremely strict list of COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Here's the thing, though:

Not only has Kody been hanging out under Robyn's roof on Season 16.

He's been hanging out with Robyn AND THE NANNY.

Why has she been allowed close to the father of 18, while Kody won't let his son see his girlfriend and won't see Meri, Janelle or Christine because they're supposedly too much of a health risk?

Kody has failed to provide an adequate answer to this question.

In a preview for the January 23 episode of Sister Wives, meanwhile, this same nanny reveals that she and her husband have tested positive for the virus.

Because we know that Kody did, indeed, come down with COVID-19 last year, viewers are now wondering:

Did he contract it from the nanny?

Would be quite ironic if so, considering Kody wouldn't go near his sister wives at the time.

In the aforementioned trailer, which aired at the conclusion of Sunday night's episode, Robyn says that her “child care provider” called to let her know both she and her spouse had tested positive for COVID.

It then cuts to Christine saying:

“We’re done. We’re not gonna hang out again.”

We can only presume she's talking about Kody.

But is she talking about this COVID diagnosis?

Or something serious between the pair on a more personal level?

Elsewhere in this same promo, we learn that Kody has told Christine he no longer wants to be in an intimate relationship with her.

She responds by packing up all of his things in her house and putting them in boxes in the garage.

Many months later, Christine officially ended her run as a Sister Wife.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote via Instagram on November 2.

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

"At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."