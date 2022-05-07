Kailyn Lowry: My New Boyfriend is the Love of My Life and We're Probably Getting Married!

Kailyn Lowry is having one heck of a year so far.

She just lost her big lawsuit against Briana DeJesus, and now she's planning a wedding?!?!?!

Well, to say that she's actively planning a wedding might be a bit premature.

But she's definitely talking about a wedding, which, considering the (extremely short) history of her current relationship, is astonishing enough all on its own.

OK, let's backtrack a bit so we're all clear on exactly what's going on with this girl before we get into her latest wacky statements.

Last month, we learned that Kailyn had been in a secret relationship with a man named Malik Montgomery for well over a year -- this came out in her lawsuit against Briana.

She'd wanted to keep the relationship private because of all the issues her previous relationships had had, but it turns out that those issues weren't necessarily caused by any kind of public attention ...

Because even though this whole relationship happened away from social media and MTV cameras, it still ended up in flames.

We don't have all the details because, again, Kail hasn't been very open about any of it, but we do know that the relationship ended badly sometime in March or early April.

Malik, who has recently started a podcast and has said that he's interested in writing a book on his experience of dating Kailyn, has seemed to suggest that she cheated on him, and he's said as much publicly, too.

Last month, rumors started going around that she had dumped Malik and started dating a man named Elijah Scott, a 23-year-old Army vet who lives on her street.

Malik confirmed this on Instagram, and Kailyn herself confirmed it in her own way when she sent a text to him (which he took a screenshot of and shared) threatening to sue him for violating an NDA that he'd apparently signed for her by discussing her new relationship.

Around the same time, Chris Lopez said on his own podcast that Kailyn had started dating a new guy -- a "whole different dude" than Malik, who we'd just heard about at the time -- and that she'd already moved him into her home.

It's a lot to keep up with, but essentially it looks like Kailyn dumped her secret longterm boyfriend for some kid next door that she thought was hot, and she invited him to live with her and all her children after dating for maybe a few weeks.

What a disaster, right?

And believe it or not, it gets worse!

On one of Kail's many podcasts, she was discussing a story about a wedding, and at one point she started talking about what she would do if she were in that same situation.

Her cohost, Lindsie Chrisley, was surprised to hear the remark, since Kail has been adamant for a while now that she'd never get married again after her divorce from Javi Marroquin.

Lindsie asked her if getting married is "back on the table" for her, and she confirmed that it was.

"I met the love of my life," Kailyn began, but before she could get any more of that insane statement out, Lindsie cut her off to ask how she knew her new boyfriend was so special.

"So it's crazy because they say when you know, you just know, and that's how I feel," she explained. "I feel like I've known him for a lifetime. Like I feel like I have known him forever."

She also said that was ready to "soft launch" this new guy to the public, meaning that she wants to formally announce the relationship and let people officially know who this kid is.

"It just feels like we've been best friends forever and now we're just like together, you know?" she gushed.

She's so serious about this relationship that she's already chosen the photo that she wants to use to make the announcement on social media -- that's actually a thing she said that she seemed really excited about.

This is just ... a lot.

It's one thing to make a boyfriend sign an NDA and to hide him away from the world, it's another to dump that boyfriend and then immediately move in some 23-year-old when you're a 30-year-old mother of four, and it's another still to call a guy "the love of your life" after being with him for like a month.

But Kailyn is doing all of that at once, and she doesn't seem to see an issue with any of it.

Is there any hope for her? At all?