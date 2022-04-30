Kailyn Lowry: I Wish Chris Lopez Would Become a Deadbeat Dad to Our Kids!

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez do not get along.

We know -- that's not exactly breaking news at this point.

But what's certainly worth discussing is how she apparently has such strong negative feelings about him that she actually wishes that he would just get out of her life forever.

And not just her life ... but their sons' lives, too.

Kail revealed this little bit of information in this week's episode of Teen Mom 2.

While talking about the news that Chris was expecting a child with his girlfriend, she casually stated "I hope that when his new baby comes, he forgets about Lux and Creed and doesn't want anything to do with them."

It's almost hard to process how awful that one little sentence is, right?

Like, she actually said that she hopes that Chris abandons the two children she shares with him ... who does that?

Of course it's not a secret that Kailyn and Chris don't get along -- they've been feuding with each other on and off for years now.

She's accused him of being physically violent with her and of breaking into her home, and he was arrested a few years ago for some kind of altercation involving her.

That's what inspired her to get that order of protection against him, which he then violated -- he got arrested for that, too.

Speaking of arrests, we all know that he's not the only one who's gotten into legal trouble for how bad their relationship is.

In 2020, she was arrested for allegedly assaulting him after he cut Lux's hair without her permission.

Still, no matter how much they despise each other, they do have two sons together, four-year-old Lux and one-year-old Creed, so they're going to have to deal with each other for at least the next several years, no matter how much Kail wishes he'd just disappear.

Which, by the way, is also a remarkably strange statement based on how much she's always complained about his refusal to step up for their sons.

And just in case you want more opinions about her horrific new statement, let's check in and see how the Teen Mom fans over on Reddit reacted to the scene.

"Wow," one person wrote. "F-cking human garbage. Wait until her sons grow up and decide they hate their mom and want nothing to do with her. Mom/kid dynamic sounds familiar, huh?"

"Kail is just repeating toxic cycles in her updated new way."

Remember, Kailyn grew up without her father around, and her mother was a severe alcoholic who was emotionally unavailable until Kail cut her off completely, so she knows what it's like to feel like your parents don't care about you.

As another fan put it, "She knows the pain of growing up without a father ... why wish that on your kids?"

Someone else summarized Kail's thought process with "'I hope my children's father causes life long abandonment issues,'" and added "What a psycho, especially because she thinks that is a logical thought."

"That's what she wanted from Jo too," one person pointed out. "If the men don't want her Kail doesn't want them around. Kail. Isn't. A. Good. Mom."

A few people kind of understood where she was coming from, how frustrating it must be to have fought with him for so long to be a more active father and for him to go on and get another woman pregnant so soon after their last child was born.

But the issue with that, as another Reddit user explained, "It's one thing for a mom to have that feeling, it's another to say it on camera waiting for your kids to see it."

And that is heartbreaking, right?

That when Creed and Lux get older, they'll easily be able to see their mother saying something like this about them?

Another popular comment was about therapy -- Kailyn has been open about how she's started going to therapy regularly, but a lot of people seem to think that she might need a new therapist.

And we don't know that those people are necessarily wrong.

Hopefully Kailyn can continue to learn and grow and eventually get to a place where she doesn't say terrible things like this.

Because seriously, this is just reprehensible.