Kailyn Lowry Reveals Secret Boyfriend: Who is Malik Montgomery?!?

As it turns out, something good has come from Kailyn Lowry's lawsuit against Briana DeJesus.

For the general public, at least.

Last June, Lowry sued DeJesus for defamation of character after Briana gave an interview in which she discussed Kailyn's alleged assault of Chris Lopez in 2019.

According to Lowry, her rival told blatant lies in this interview, misleading observers about the nature of the incident with Lopez and purposely trying to harm her reputation.

With the lawsuit progressing and possibly headed for trial, Lowry sat down on February 17 in order to tell her side of the story.

In this deposition, Kailyn clapped back against Briana's claims that she skipped filming Teen Mom 2 episodes last year because she wanted to avoid talking about her arrest.

Instead, Lowry said on record, she skipped these episodes because she wanted to keep a relationship private.

“I refused to film about a person I was dating. His name is Malik Montgomery," Lowry said in the deposition, continuing as follows:

“I have had several relationships on the show fail and, also, just trolls becoming involved in my relationship had led me to not want to have any type of public relationship.”

The Sun broke the news of this romance and was the first outlet to publish Montgomery's name.

Back in August, the publication explains, Kailyn confirmed she was in a relationship via court papers, yet she elected not to disclose his identity at the time

"I have been in the public eye since I was a teenager. I am now nearing 30," she said back then.

"While I have allowed filming in my home for years, I recently requested that the Series not film about someone I have been dating.

It is my understanding that this resulted in me not being included in the June 8, 2021 episode of the Series.

"It has nothing to do with my arrest that was expunged or the allegations that were made against me that resulted in that arrest."

From what we can gather, Lowry has been dating Montgomery for over a year.

She has two children with Lopez... one with ex-husband Javi Marroquin... and another with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera.

"He helps her with everything, including helping her with the kids," an insider tells The Sun of Malik Montgomer.

"She doesn’t want the public to know about him."

Montgomery has been in Lowry's life since at least 2019, based on social media photos we've uncovered of the pair together.

It's possible the couple has broken up since Kailyn gave her deposition in February, however.

Malik posted a video on March 13 where he claimed he is single, saying in the footage:

"I was in a relationship with somebody for an extended period of time. There were a lot of ups and downs. It was a f**king rollercoaster.

"Going into this year I feel like I’ve been working on myself so much to be the best version of myself."

“It’s so unexpected. You can do everything for somebody," he went on a few weeks ago.

"Be the best person for yourself and give your best effort to somebody. But if somebody is not for you none of the s**t you do is going to matter ever.

“You can’t keep giving somebody more of the stuff they already don’t appreciate. You can’t expect them to love you if they can’t love you the way you want to be loved.

“It took a long time to get to this point and realize that s**t is important. What you want for you is important. It took a long time to get here.”

He concluded:

“I held my peace for so long on a lot of things. I don’t want to live like that anymore. I don’t want to be in the shadows anymore. I’m a man. I’m Malik.

“I’ve been quiet for so long and finally I’m at a point where I can talk about it and vent through it and work through it.”