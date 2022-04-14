Kailyn Lowry Dumps Malik Montgomery for 23-Year-Old Neighbor: All the Messy Details!

If there's one thing we can always count on Kailyn Lowry for, it's providing some seriously juicy relationship drama.

But we have to say, the girl has really outdone herself this time.

If you thought her divorce from Javi Marroquin was intense, or if you got overwhelmed with the years of back and forth between her and Chris Lopez ...

Well, you might want to buckle up, because this is just so much to take in.

Just a couple of weeks ago, we learned that Kailyn was in a secret relationship with a man named Malik Montgomery.

This came out in court documents in the lawsuit between Kail and Briana DeJesus -- Kailyn claimed that while Briana had made remarks that she'd not appeared in an episode of Teen Mom 2 because of her arrest for allegedly assaulting Chris, that wasn't the case.

She said that she'd asked MTV not to film anything about her relationship because she wanted to keep it quiet to avoid comments from "trolls," and that's why she wasn't in the episode.

She'd referenced this relationship last summer in relation to the lawsuit, so it seems like they'd been together for a while -- judging by social media posts, they've known each other since at least 2019.

Interestingly enough, though we just learned about Malik, he made an Instagram post around a month ago in which he stated that he was single after getting out of a relationship that he called "a f-cking rollercoaster."

It's been a little rough piecing everything together since Kail has wanted to keep things private for so long, but there have been some new developments and now things are starting to make more sense.

And boy, is this one huge mess.

Earlier this week, Chris revealed on his podcast that Kailyn was with a new guy -- he was complaining that Lux had told him all about Malik, but now he's telling him about "a whole different dude."

He insisted that he wasn't personally bothered by the fact that she's dating someone else, but that he did ask her to keep things a little more private around their children, essentially saying that there's no need to the kids to get close to every single guy she dates as soon as they start dating.

Chris then said that the response to that request shocked him -- because Kailyn told him that the new boyfriend is already living with them.

Not too long after that revelation, Teen Mom fans started digging, and we're not sure how they found this out, but the rumor is that her new boyfriend is a 23-year-old Army vet who recently moved in next door to her (before moving into her house, apparently).

We may not have paid this too much mind, but Malik saw the Instagram post from Teen Mom Shade Room that shared the information and photo of the new boyfriend and commented "Played me for the kid ... thrive on girl."

So that makes this all so much more believable, right?

If the father of two of Kailyn's children and the guy she just broke up with are both saying the same thing, it just may be true, you know?

But Kailyn doesn't seem too concerned with the truth, because as Malik revealed in a screenshot he shared, she texted him after he left his comment on the new boyfriend's photo, saying "You commented on the f-cking shade room and you signed an NDA. So now, you can get f-cking sued."

He replied back with "NDA expired in feb of this year. But go on."

See what we meant about this being messy?!

That means that not only did Kailyn make her boyfriend sign an NDA, but she's threatening to sue him for saying something about her, just like she's suing Briana.

And she may go through with this new lawsuit too, because judging by some tweets she wrote last night, she was pretty upset.

"Why would I ever want to talk to someone new at this point? Lol," she began.

"The amount of backstabbing I go through & people who hate me justify it & I'm always the problem."

She continued with "Talk sh-t about me to your friends, not the internet."

Her little rant wrapped up with "No reason to go public w relationships. The internet ruins everything."

Soon after that, she deleted her entire Twitter account.

As of now, the latest update on the situation is from Malik, who went live on Instagram this morning asking anyone if they had any contacts in the publishing world because he's considering writing a tell-all about his relationship with Kailyn.

Seriously, that's where we're at right now.

Do you think there's any chance of any of this ending well?