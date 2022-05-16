Anna Duggar Claps Back at Haters: I Will NEVER Divorce Josh!

Even before Josh Duggar was arrested on child pornography charges in April of 2021, his wife, Anna Duggar, had ample reason to leave him.

Josh has a long history of predatory behavior, and he was involved in numerous sex scandals prior to his arrest.

While still in his teens, Josh molested five young girls, four of whom were his sisters.

His parents helped him evade prosecution, and the family successfully kept the attacks under wraps for several years.

The revelation ended Josh's career as a Washington lobbyist, and several other sex scandals would follow.

Josh used an Ashley Madison account to try and cheat on Anna.

A former prostitute came forward an alleged that she was assaulted by Josh during a paid sexual encounter.

The list goes on and on.

It's unclear how much of this Anna knew about before she married Josh, but there's no doubt that she knows all about it now.

Divorce is strictly forbidden in the Duggars' fundamentalist community, but with Josh's endless list of transgressions, she could almost certainly have received special permission to end the marriage for purposes of protecting herself and her children.

She didn't do so, of course, and it looks like she has no intention of leaving her husband even now that he's facing 20 years in prison.

There have been rumors that Anna is finally considering divorcing Josh, but they appear to have no real basis.

In fact, based on the letter that she wrote ahead of Josh's sentencing hearing, Anna still believes that her husband is completely innocent.

“Joshua sees the best in people and is willing to walk alongside them to help make their dreams a reality,” Anna wrote.

“I ask that you consider reuniting us as a family again soon.”

Insiders say Anna is convinced that Josh has been framed by the Biden administration and never would have been arrested if Donald Trump had been re-elected.

Claims like that might create the impression that Anna has been brainwashed by her in-laws, which is likely true.

But it seems that she's also received support from family members who have encouraged her to divorce Josh.

“Some of her relatives want her to, but it goes against everything in her being,” a source close to the situation tells In Touch.

The insider says that Anna “has thought about" leaving Josh, adding, “How could she not?”

“Obviously, no one would judge her if she did,” the source continues.

“In fact, there’s been a lot of talk that she should seriously consider it.”

Sadly, Anna would be judged harshly by the Duggars, who have likely impressed upon her the idea that divorce is a sin that's punished with eternal damnation.

“She thought he would turn his life around, that’s a core belief she shares with the Duggars and her religion,” the insider explained.

“Ultimately, Josh failed her. He completely turned her life and that of their children’s lived upside down. But she’s not ready to walk away.”

"Failed her" is putting it quite mildly, but despite the horrors that she's endured, it seems that Anna has decided to stick with Josh throughout his sentence, however long it might be.

“Amazingly, she hasn’t thrown in the towel, not yet anyway,” the source added.

“Anna is not a quitter, she never wanted to give up on Josh, but she’s been tested to the limit.”

Josh is scheduled to be sentenced on May 25.

He could be imprisoned for up to 20 years.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.