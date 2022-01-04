Maralee Nichols Breaks Her Silence: We All Knew Tristan Got Me Pregnant, Right?!?

Maralee Nichols would like to do a quick victory lap.

Late on Monday, the fitness model's former fling revealed to the world that he had, indeed, impregnated Nichols at some point last spring.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” the Sacramento Kings power forward wrote via Instagram Stories.

“Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

This statement struck quite a different tone for Thompson.

He previously denied having any serious relationship with Nichols, although he did acknowledge they slept together on his birthday in March 2021.

At other times, Thompson insinuated that Nichols had Herpes... and, according to Nichols, he even messaged her over the summer to vow that he would never have any sort of relationship with his child.

At one point after she filed for paternity, Nichols released portions of a Snapchat message from Tristan that allegedly read:

“Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong. You are aware that I’m retiring after this season.

"So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed.

"You better off taking this 75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemplyed [sic].

"All you will have is a baby with a father who has zero involvement with the child and a few hundred dollars of child support a month.”

That was back then.

Now that Thompson has confessed to fathering a child with Nichols, however?

Public relations consultant Harvey Englander has issued a statement on behalf of his client.

It reads:

There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby.

Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements.

In other words? You still have a lot of work to do, you horny dirtball!

Thompson is also the father of a five-year old son named Prince; he has next to no contact with his mother, Jordan Craig.

He is also the father of a three-year old daugher named True; and he was dating her very well-known mother, Khloe Kardashian, back when he slept with Nichols.

Yes, Tristan cheated on Khloe once again.

For the third time, by our estimation.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this," Tristan addded on Monday.

"You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.

"My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you.

"Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Khloe has not yet addressed this scandal in public.

She did, however, pen a note about "strength and survival" to close out 2021, writing to an anonymous woman and concluding:

"I hope this next year is kinder to you. I hope you continue to fight for all that you deserve.

"I know it hasn't been easy but I like to think that you are stronger than you've ever been."