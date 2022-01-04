Teddi Wright: Virgin Nurse Emerges as Clayton Echard's Bachelor Frontrunner!

At the beginning of every new season of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, it can be difficult to keep all of the contestants straight.

After all, there are a lot of them, and the show tends to stick to pretty strict casting guidelines (muscular former athletes for the guys, slim former cheerleaders or pageant contestants for the ladies; almost always under 40 in both cases).

Maybe some day, the cast will be a better reflection of the American population (plans for a seniors season never materialized, and fans have been calling for more plus-sized contestants for years), but for now, conventional "hotness" is the rule.

So contestants need to rely on more than their looks in order to stand out on night one -- and one single lady used her personality and unique backstory to earn Clayton's first impression rose.

We're talking, of course, about Teddi Wright.

Teddi, as you'll recall, is a nurse from California.

But of course, that's not the angle that producers chose to focus on in her introduction segment.

One of the first scenes featuring Teddi showed her sitting at a picnic table with her mother and sisters.

"Well, I already told Mom, like, if I make it to Fantasy Suites, I would go," the 24-year-old remarked.

This seemed like an obvious statement, as just about everyone accepts the Fantasy Suite invitation.

But Teddi's mom seemed taken aback.

"No, you didn't tell me that," she protested.

"Oh, well, I'm telling you now," Teddi said with a laugh.

In a confessional segment that followed, we learned why Mom was so surprised.

"I am a virgin. I made the decision at a young age. I would probably say too young, looking back. But I'm a lot more open now," Wright said.

"But I definitely want to wait until I'm in love to have sex, just 'cause I have waited this long," she continued.

"I think Clayton could be my person. He checks all of the boxes that I feel like I have,

So Wright is holding onto her V-card, but it sounds like she's willing to let it go when the time is right.

Interesting.

"My family life, my friend life is going well, and now I just feel like what's missing is, like, my person," she said in a voice-over.

Needless to say, we learned quite a bit about Teddi before she even stepped out of the limo.

She didn't reveal all of that Clayton on night one, of course, but she still stood out enough to earn the all-important first rose.

(Although that's sort of a technicality, as Echard had already offered a rose to the distraught Salley, who turned it down.)

"So my name is Teddi," Wright told Clayton after wowing him during her walk from the car.

"Like a teddy bear. And I heard that you are the big teddy bear... Hopefully soon, I'll be your teddy bear."

See, folks? That's just masterful marketing, right there.

If you want someone to remember your name, hit them with a little mnemonic device right off the bat.

(Tessa did the same thing by pointing out that her name is "asset" spelled backward. High degree of gamesmanship on display this season.)

"I don't even have words for her. Teddi, you make me feel some type of way," Echard remarked as Wright walked away.

"Man, I'm gonna be way in over my head on this journey. Come on, now. How am I supposed to pick?"

The two of them met for a discussion during the cocktail party that followed, and the connection grew stronger when Teddi revealed that Clayton was "the one" contestant from Michelle Young's season that she was hoping to see as the next Bachelor.

"That is crazy you say that, just because, I mean, like, we're both here, and I don't think we both thought we would be here," Echard remarked.

"So far, so good," Teddi quipped after they both noted that there was a "spark" between them.

"Um, yeah. A little bit more than that," he joked as he went in for a kiss.

"So should you just propose right now?" Teddi quipped.

She may rushing things just a bit, but there's a long history of the first rose recipient going on to win the whole shebang.

Of course, if you just can't wait until the finale you can read our The Bachelor spoilers now to find out who Clayton sticks with as the season progresses.

The rest of you will just have to wait to find out if Teddi makes it to the all-important Fantasy Suite stage!